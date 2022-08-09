Kenergy Corporation is in a dispute with an association of internet providers over whether the co-op can provide high-speed broadband service throughout the region — complicating efforts to spread broadband in Daviess County as a result.
The dispute stems from an application Kenergy filed with the state’s Public Service Commission last September to construct some 7,200 miles of fiber-optic cable to provide broadband in 14 counties, including Daviess County.
Kenergy said in its application that it would run fiber-optic cables on the same poles that carry power to its customers — thereby serving “unserved and underserved areas.”
However, the Kentucky Broadband & Cable Association (KBCA) has raised concerns about Kenergy’s plan.
According to Public Service Commission filings, KBCA disagrees with the notion that private companies should have to face “ratepayer-subsidized competition” from non-profit electric cooperatives such as Kenergy, which also have access to federal funding.
After the Public Service Commission said on July 1 that Kenergy has permission to “facilitate ... the provision of broadband service to unserved and underserved areas,” the KBCA filed a petition on July 21 for the commission to clarify exactly where Kenergy can deploy broadband.
“The [Public Service Commission’s] Order is unclear as to where Kenergy may build a broadband-only network ... in the unserved and underserved portions of its service territory, or in all of the locations in which it originally proposed,” KBCA said in its petition.
“KBCA believes that the Order holds that Kenergy may build and lease a broadband-only fiber network if Kenergy complies with the statutory limitation that it exclusively support service in unserved and underserved areas,” said the association, whose members include Armstrong, Comcast, and Charter Communications.
“Kenergy, however, appears to believe that the Order authorizes it to provide broadband service through its affiliate to areas that are already served with broadband.”
In a July 25 response, Kenergy accused KBCA of a “naked attempt to pull the [Public Service Commission] into the unlawful regulation of broadband service.”
Kenergy argued that electric cooperatives are exempt by Kentucky law from needing a “certificate of public convenience and necessity” — a permit issued by a public utilities regulator.
KBCA issued a reply on Aug. 1, rebutting Kenergy by saying that a permit exemption is only for the provision of services to “unserved or underserved” areas.
“KBCA is not asking the Commission to regulate the provision of broadband service in Kentucky, but instead seeks confirmation that the Order upholds the statute’s clear geographic limitations (i.e., Kenergy’s affiliate may only serve areas of the Commonwealth that are deemed ‘unserved’ or ‘underserved’ under the law),” the association said.
Neither party responded to requests for comment from the Messenger-Inquirer.
Daviess County assistant treasurer Jordan Johnson, who has been spearheading a project to make broadband ubiquitous in Daviess County, said the dispute has delayed such efforts by several months.
The Daviess County Fiscal Court struck a deal in April with internet provider Conexon to provide broadband to 15,000 to 20,000 rural Daviess County homes and businesses by late next year. In May, Conexon partner Jonathan Chambers said that the first homes should be hooked up by late fall.
But because Conexon is running its fiber on Kenergy poles, the timetable for the project has been extended.
Johnson told the Messenger-Inquirer on Monday that he spoke with Conexon several weeks ago, and was told that the first homes will hopefully be hooked up by December.
“The last thing I heard is they hope to have first service by end of the year,” he said.
If worse comes to worst, Conexon can forego using Kenergy poles and build its own network, Johnson added.
