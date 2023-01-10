Kenergy Board of Directors announced Monday the new CEO and president of the company.
Timothy Lindahl will replace Jeff Hohn, who has served at the cooperative since 2015. Hohn will retire in March and Lindahl will begin his new role on March 13.
“Tim has more than 28 years of experience in executive management in the agricultural, information technology and energy industries, and for more than 15 years, has worked at rural electric cooperatives,” said Billy Reid, Kenergy board chairman, in a press release.
Reid said Lindahl has served on the board of directors at a rural electric cooperative for a year and that Lindahl “believes wholeheartedly in this business model.”
“The Kenergy board is confident in Tim’s experience and leadership abilities,” Reid said.
Lindahl was a co-founder and led a technology group dedicated to bringing technology and telecommunications to rural areas from 1995 to 2005, according to the press release.
Lindahl holds a bachelors in arts in business administration management from Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska. He completed the National Rural Electric Association’s Management Internship Program at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin in 2007.
“I am grateful for the Kenergy board’s leadership in this process and their confidence in me to lead Kenergy forward,” he said. “I am excited to serve the Kenergy membership, the board and the co-op team while leading us in providing the most critical services that are core to our modern existence.”
Kenery serves more than 58,000 customers in 14 western Kentucky counties. For more information about Kenergy, visit www.kenergycorp.com or call 800-844-4832.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:
@karahwilson19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.