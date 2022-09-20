Kenergy and its partner, Conexon, are working as fast as they can on their regional broadband project, but they can’t commit to when high-speed internet will be available throughout Daviess County, a Kenergy spokesperson said Monday.

“We cannot guarantee a completion date for any county in this project,” Kenergy public relations specialist Leslie Barr told the Messenger-Inquirer. “We are working (along with our contract crews) to get this project completed as quickly as we can because we know our members are excited to finally have access to high speed broadband.”

