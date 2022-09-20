Kenergy and its partner, Conexon, are working as fast as they can on their regional broadband project, but they can’t commit to when high-speed internet will be available throughout Daviess County, a Kenergy spokesperson said Monday.
“We cannot guarantee a completion date for any county in this project,” Kenergy public relations specialist Leslie Barr told the Messenger-Inquirer. “We are working (along with our contract crews) to get this project completed as quickly as we can because we know our members are excited to finally have access to high speed broadband.”
Kenergy’s statement comes on heels of comments made by Jordan Johnson, Daviess County Assistant Treasurer, who said at Thursday’s Fiscal Court meeting that he expected the broadband project to be finished by October 2023.
“The project is to be completed by October 2023, and I’ve been apprised of nothing to suggest that goal won’t be met,” Jordan said.
However, Barr said supply chain issues and labor shortages make it unclear when Daviess County will be connected.
“Due to supply chain issues/shortages (like every other industry right now), we are still waiting on crucial supplies we have ordered to arrive,” she said. “We are working as quickly as we can, but due to the variables of supplies arriving and even labor shortages, we cannot give a completion date for Daviess County.”
The broadband project — which entails entails Conexon, an internet provider that specializes in rural areas, using Kenergy’s infrastructure to offer broadband to every home to which Kenergy provides power — has been a long time coming.
Kenergy initially filed an application last September with the state’s Public Service Commission to construct some 7,200 miles of fiber-optic cable to provide broadband in 14 counties, including Daviess, Hancock, McLean, Muhlenberg and Ohio.
However, the application was opposed by the Kentucky Broadband & Cable Association (KBCA) — a group of companies that includes Armstrong, Comcast and Charter Communications. The KBCA disagreed that its members should have to face “rate-payer subsidized competition” from nonprofit electric co-ops such as Kenergy, and sought to have the PSC restrict the project to unserved and underserved areas.
Kenergy eventually won the dispute in August, and began its project that same month.
Conexon partner Jonathan Chambers promised that his company would work double-time to make up for the delays.
“We expect to get this all built and done so every member of the electric membership will have service over the next three to four years, because eight to 10 years is too long to wait,” Chambers said last month.
When the project is complete, some 49,000 customers across the 14 counties will have access to high-speed wifi — including 15,000 to 20,000 in Daviess County, according to assistant treasurer Jordan.
Daviess County has contributed $10 million to the project — funds it received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
