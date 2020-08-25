Kenergy wants to get in the broadband business.
The utility, which provides electricity to 14 western Kentucky counties including Daviess, has filed an application with the Kentucky Public Service Commission to provide broadband services to those counties as well.
In the application, Jeff Hohn, Kenergy president and chief executive officer, said that broadband today is as important “as electricity in the 1930s and ’40s.”
Kenergy wants to invest $3 million in Kenect, a for-profit company it created in July.
But first, Hohn said, “There are several legislative and regulatory hurdles that we would have to clear before that opportunity would be available for us.”
In a letter of support to the PSC, Mike Baker, director of the Hancock County Industrial Foundation, said the lack of affordable and reliable broadband service holds rural counties back when it comes to economic development.
“We believe this critical need will only grow in the months and years ahead,” he wrote.
Baker added that proposals like Kenergy’s “may be the only avenue for many rural counties.”
Kenergy has 58,000 customers — 46,424 of them residential — in the 14 counties it serves.
Counties served by Kenergy include Daviess, Henderson, Hancock, Hopkins, Ohio, Webster, McLean, Crittenden, Union, Lyon, Caldwell, Livingston, Muhlenberg and Breckinridge.
A Kenergy news release says, “Kenergy’s desire to provide broadband access emanates from the same factors that propelled the Rural Electrification Act into existence. For-profit electric utilities had little desire to extend electric service to sparsely populated areas. As a result, Congress passed the Rural Electrification Act in 1936 to provide loans so cooperatives could form and distribute electricity to unserved areas.”
It added, “The nation’s broadband providers have followed a similar path. As a result, significant portions of Kenergy’s service territory have been left in the dark as to broadband as they were to electricity 80 years ago.”
People who want to comment on the proposal can contact the Kentucky Public Service Commission at psc.info@ky.gov. Comments should reference Case No. 2020-00215 in the subject line.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
