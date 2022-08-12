In an order filed late Wednesday afternoon, the state’s Public Service Commission denied a challenge by the Kentucky Broadband & Cable Association that sought to limit the scope of Kenergy Corporation’s regional broadband project.

Kenergy filed paperwork with the Public Service Commission last September to launch a initiative with its partner, internet provider Conexon, to provide high-speed internet to some 49,000 consumers across 14 Kentucky counties, including Daviess, Hancock, McLean, Muhlenberg and Ohio.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.