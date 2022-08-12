In an order filed late Wednesday afternoon, the state’s Public Service Commission denied a challenge by the Kentucky Broadband & Cable Association that sought to limit the scope of Kenergy Corporation’s regional broadband project.
Kenergy filed paperwork with the Public Service Commission last September to launch a initiative with its partner, internet provider Conexon, to provide high-speed internet to some 49,000 consumers across 14 Kentucky counties, including Daviess, Hancock, McLean, Muhlenberg and Ohio.
Kenergy said in its application that it would run fiber-optic cables on the same poles that carry power to its customers — thereby serving “unserved and underserved areas.”
The Kentucky Broadband & Cable Association (KBCA) raised concerns about Kenergy’s plan. After the Public Service Commission gave the green light for the project to proceed in a July 1 order, the KBCA filed a petition on July 21 for the commission to clarify exactly where Kenergy can deploy broadband.
“The [Public Service Commission’s] order is unclear as to where Kenergy may build a broadband-only network ... in the unserved and underserved portions of its service territory, or in all of the locations in which it originally proposed,” KBCA said in its petition.
According to Public Service Commission filings, KBCA disagrees with the notion that private companies should have to face “ratepayer-subsidized competition” from nonprofit electric cooperatives such as Kenergy.
The KBCA sought a rehearing of the Public Service Commission’s July 1 order in the proceeding, seeking to clarify whether the commission made a legal finding that Kenergy can construct a fiber network for broadband purposes only — and, if so, where Kenergy can construct a fiber network: in unserved and underserved communities only or throughout its entire electricity service area.
However, the Public Service Commission denied the KBCA’s request, ruling that the association failed to meet its burden of proof that the order was unlawful, unreasonable or that it contained material errors.
“Instead, KBCA seeks to relitigate issues on rehearing that the commission expressly addressed in the order,” the Public Service Commission said. “The Commission finds that KBCA’s motion for rehearing should be denied.”
The Public Service Commission also ordered that the dispute be closed and removed from the docket.
KBCA may file for judicial review against the Public Service Commission’s decision, but it did not respond to the Messenger-Inquirer’s question about whether it will.
Kenergy welcomed the ruling.
“We are pleased with the PSC’s order, and we are ready to get started on our fiber-to-the-home partnership with Conexon Connect to bring high-speed internet to our members,” the co-op said in an email.
