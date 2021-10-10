Kenergy is bringing back its “Member Appreciation Day” celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday
Members can visit the location closest to them and get a free lunch, including a sandwich, chips, cookie and water; and a free bucket and LED light bulbs, while supplies last.
They’ll also have a chance to win a $250 gift card.
“Kenergy’s annual ‘Member Appreciation Day’ is our way of saying thank you to the members we serve across western Kentucky,” Jeff Hohn, Kenergy president and CEO, said in a news release.
The event was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In Owensboro, the event will be inside the former Burkes Outlet in Towne Square Mall.
Jerry Morris of Whitesville will be making barbecue for customers, who can carry out or dine in.
In Hawesville, Morris will also be preparing barbecue for carry-out at 315 Hawes Blvd.
“Member Appreciation Day” has been staged nationally in October as part of National Cooperative Month since 1964.
As a cooperative, Kenergy is member-owned and operates on a not-for-profit basis.
It says that since 2012, it has returned about $17 million to members.
Kenergy was formed in July 1999 through the consolidation of Henderson-Union Electric Cooperative (organized in 1936) and Green River Electric (organized in 1937).
Today, it serves more than 57,000 homes and businesses in Breckinridge, Caldwell, Crittenden, Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Union and Webster counties.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
