Trump administration guidelines for reopening the nation’s economy mirror Kentucky’s ideas for eventually easing coronavirus restrictions, Gov. Andy Beshear said during his Friday press conference.
On Thursday, the White House recommended states follow a phased-in approach. For example, the federal plan suggests “core state responsibilities” that should be met during phase one, such as having a 14-day downward trend in cases, robust testing capacity and contact tracing abilities, and enough health-care capacity to treat COVID-19 and non-virus patients without using field hospitals, hotels or park lodges.
The ability to provide adequate testing statewide is a large hurdle to overcome by itself, said Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky public health commissioner.
In the post-coronavirus era, health systems may require COVID-19 tests for patients who go in for procedures, such as a colonoscopy or outpatient surgery.
If only 0.1% of the state’s total population were tested daily, it would amount to 13,500 tests per day, Stack said.
During the past six weeks, Kentucky’s efforts to test for the coronavirus have been thwarted by a lack of test kits and lab testing capacity. As a result, the state has tested a total of only 30,596 residents.
“To put that in context, we would exceed in three days the total tests we’ve done over the last six weeks,” Stack said.
Then, until a vaccine or treatment for COVID-19 is found, Trump’s plan recommends a 14-day quarantine for residents who test positive for the virus. And, through contact tracing, some of their friends, family and co-workers may be quarantined as well.
“That’s going to be part of our new normal,” Beshear said.
The governor said he agreed with Trump’s recommendations. Beshear said he could find no politics in the plan. He described it as a public health document.
During phase one, Trump called for vulnerable populations to continue to shelter in place. People, when in public, should still observe social distancing in groups of 10 or less.
People will still be asked to wash their hands frequently and well, sneeze into their elbows, avoid touching their faces and other health precautions.
Beshear and Stack agreed with all of it.
Businesses and industries will be asked to make changes prior to reopening. They must be able to take employees’ temperatures daily, provide protective equipment and meet social distancing guidelines. Major employers will need the ability to test, isolate and provide contact tracing for their work forces.
During phase one, businesses should continue to restrict travel, and they should allow employees to telecommute if possible.
Beshear said if a vaccine or treatment is found for COVID-19 “that could change the world in a moment.”
As far as timelines, Beshear said he would like to lift some restrictions later this month or in early May, especially in the health-care field.
Beshear said he would not make a decision about students returning to classrooms until he talks with school superintendents.
During Beshear’s press conference, he announced 134 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 2,522.
He also reported eight more deaths Friday, including a 49-year-old inmate at Green River Correctional Complex in Central City.
The inmate was diagnosed on April 9. He had three more years to serve on a nine-year sentence.
That marks the second COVID-19 death in Muhlenberg County.
Health officials there announced four new cases of the virus Friday, bringing the county’s total to 60.
Green River District Health Department officials reported 10 new cases Friday. They are in the following counties: Daviess, three; Hancock, one; and Henderson, Union and Webster, two each.
To date, GRDHD has had 167 confirmed cases and four deaths.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
