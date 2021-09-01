The Owensboro-Daviess County Metropolitan Planning Organization has determined it will prioritize both the Kentucky 54 widening project and improvements to Fairview Drive after receiving the initial Strategic Investment Formula for Tomorrow scores for the projects.
Tom Lovett, MPO coordinator, said during the a regular meeting Tuesday that the organization had received the rankings of the nine proposed projects it sent to the state for scoring earlier this year.
“The expansion of Kentucky 54 from U.S. 60 bypass to Bold Forbes Way was the number one scorer with 61.89,” Lovett said. “That is the highest score of any project in the state, in any region.”
In other words, improvements to Kentucky 54 from between the U.S. 60 bypass and Bold Forbes Way is the top priority for SHIFT projects throughout Kentucky.
The SHIFT program allows the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to take a data-driven approach to prioritizing capital improvement projects.
According to the KYTC website, “the formula applies to all transportation funding that isn’t prioritized by other means, such as maintenance work, local government projects and federal projects.”
After receiving an initial score from the state to determine priority for state funding, KYTC districts are able to add a 15 point “boost” to a small handful of the projects their local MPO asked the state to rank for financial consideration. KYTC District 2 opted to boost the Kentucky 54 improvement project, which was divided up into four smaller segments by the state, as well as two separate Fairview Drive projects.
The Daviess County MPO is allotted four 15-point boosts it can apply to projects of its choice, which when added to the initial ranking and any boosts already received by KYTC District 2, will provide the state with a finals core for statewide prioritization.
Board member Barry House said it makes sense to support the highest priority projects, such as Kentucky 54, but that some of the segments of that project are longer-term, so it might make more sense to divide the Owensboro-Daviess County MPO boosts between two segments of the Kentucky 54 project and two other high priority projects, such as Fairview Drive.
The unanimous decision of the board was to divide its boosts in this way, with added points going to both the Kentucky 54 and Fairview Drive projects.
