Sometimes, it feels like Kentucky 54 has always been a major shopping and dining hub.
But it was only a short time ago that there was little reason for people in Owensboro to go out that way.
In the 1950s, Fairview Drive, which is a major street today, was Hagan Lane, a gravel road.
Thompson Homes has built more than 1,000 homes in subdivisions along Kentucky 54 through the years.
But in an interview once, Tommy Thompson said that he got lost out there in 1976 when his father, Bill Thompson, sent him out to look at a farm that eventually became Thorobred East.
“I don’t think I had ever been out that way in my life,” he said.
There wasn’t much reason to unless you were going to the Daviess County Fairgrounds or to Whitesville.
Villa Point Shopping Center was the first major commercial development on Kentucky 54 in 1981.
There was a service station there that year, followed by Sir Beef, Wyndall’s Foodland and Hook’s Drugs.
Local officials announced plans in 1983 to build a new five-lane highway, extending Parrish Avenue from Chautauqua Park to what was then the bypass, and then five-laning Kentucky 54 from the bypass to Thruston-Dermont Road, roughly two miles east.
It was completed in 1988, and that led the way to the development that followed.
Some residents out there didn’t want any commercial development.
In 1997, residents of Thorobred East went to court to prevent Burger King from building a restaurant near the entrance to that subdivision, citing concerns about traffic.
And a year later, Independence Bank had to fight to win approval for a 12-acre development on the southwest corner of Kentucky 54 and Fairview, which included a branch of that bank.
It wasn’t until 2003, when Wyndall’s Enterprises opened a new $5-million 40,000-square-foot Food land supercenter at 3232 Villa Point, that the Independence Bank development really took off.
But, in 2005, when Walmart opened its 222,732-square-foot store — the largest in Kentucky at the time — on Kentucky 54, the area exploded.
And then, in 2013, Owensboro Health opened its Owensboro Health Regional Hospital on Pleasant Valley Road within sight of Kentucky 54.
Since then, Gateway Commons, a major shopping center, has opened between Kentucky 54 and Pleasant Valley Road.
And the area continues to boom.
