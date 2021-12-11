The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is scheduled to begin soliciting bids from contractors, with work on the first phase of the Kentucky 54 widening project to start next fall.
Keirsten Jaggers, spokeswoman for the state highway department’s District II Madisonville office, said in an email that the state is in the process of the utility coordination phase for the first stage of the widening project, which will extend from the U.S. 60 overpass east to Bold Forbes Way.
An exact date for the work on the first phase of the project has not yet been set.
“We are planning on starting construction Segment One in the fall of 2022,” Jaggers said in a message Friday. “We will work the other sections one by one, but the schedule is dependent on funding.”
The project will consist of four segments and, depending on the traffic count, could involve the addition of through lanes, adding turning lanes, widening lanes and adding shoulders — basically across-the-board upgrades to address the growth of the area, officials said previously.
The project will eventually widen Kentucky 54 all the way to Jack Hinton Road. Information from the Transportation Cabinet said Segment One is expected to cost $15.5 million for construction. The total cost for Segment Two is $12.6 million, while Segment Three is anticipated to cost $10.9 million and Segment Four will cost S19.9 million.
Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson said the project is important to the community.
“Mobility and access is the key to economic development,” said Watson, whop added that the widening project “has been the No. 1 priority for District II for some time.”
“We are excited we are moving on” with the project, he said. “We are excited it’s as far along as it is.”
Watson said state highway department engineer Deneatra Henderson has kept the project on-track.
“Deneatra ... has been a big help,” Watson said.
Daviess Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said the project is necessary to address traffic congestion that has built up as the Kentucky 54 area has developed.
“It’s important for the safety of people who travel 54,” Mattingly said. “Trying to navigate (the roadway), particularly in the mornings and evenings, is tough.”
Mattingly said traffic will increase on Kentucky 54, with school traffic from the new Daviess County Middle School, which is under construction. The project will widen the roadway, while also adding turning lanes and addressing drainage, Mattingly said.
“Any time we can improve transportation, it’s certainly a good thing,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
