Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday during his daily press conference that Kroger is teaming up with the commonwealth to begin offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Frankfort this week, with other locations being added later this week and next.
Through the partnership, up to 20,000 tests will be administered over the next five weeks, with as many as 250 people being tested daily, Beshear said.
Kroger will be following the priority one and two guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and will be testing these individuals first: health care workers, first-responders, individuals 65 years and older, and those with chronic health conditions. The testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, according to Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health who also spoke during the press conference.
Lindholz said an innovative part of this testing solution has to do with a digital registration process.
“We believe this process is the first in the state and maybe across the nation that provides an easy way for people to register for a test,” she said.
She said the tests will be self-administered swabs that will not only conserve personal protective equipment, but will also allow them to test more people in the same day.
To access the site at which registration will take place visit krogerhealth.com/covidtesting, where individuals can fill out personal information, and see site location, times, and days in order to set up appointments.
Beshear said the commonwealth has been working with Kroger for several weeks or more trying to get the registration and testing capabilities right.
“I’m very excited about this,” he said. “It’s good news on a day that declares the good news. We think it’s going to be a great benefit to the commonwealth.”
Kentucky has tested nearly 26,000 people for COVID-19 at this time, so this new partnership will allow the commonwealth to “almost double the amount of testing we have right now,” Beshear said.
He also announced 134 new cases of the coronavirus today, making the total across the state 1,963. There were also three additional deaths, making the total number of Kentuckians who have succumbed to the virus 97.
The Green River District Health Department sent out an email that as of 9 a.m. Sunday it had “not received any reports of new COVID-19 cases in residents of its counties in the past 24 hours,” and would resume daily statements Monday. That makes the continued total for Daviess County individuals with the virus 81.
Hancock County has two confirmed cases; Henderson County has 23 confirmed cases; McLean County has give confirmed cases; Ohio County has eight confirmed cases; Union County has three; and Webster county has seven.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department sent out a release saying it had confirmed an additional case of COVID-19, making the total county count 46.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
