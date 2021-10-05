The Kentucky Arts Council is accepting applications for the Arts Access Assistance: Creative Aging and Lifelong Learning Grant, and will award a total of $50,000 to projects that provide opportunities to older individuals in the commonwealth to engage in creative activities.
The grant deadline is Oct. 6.
Grants will be given in $5,000 increments to 10 projects that directly serve individuals who are 55 and older, or communities of individuals with a majority of their representatives 55 years old and older. The grants are not intended for arts organizations specifically, but for community-based agencies and government entities, as well as for-profit and nonprofit groups, according to the KAC.
Chris Cathers, KAC executive director, said the pandemic has brought into sharp focus “the vulnerability of older Kentuckians to the effects of isolation.”
Cathers said the arts can be an “integral tool in overcoming that isolation and becoming more connected.”
“We are looking forward to seeing the projects Kentucky organizations propose that will serve our older residents,” Cathers said.
The KAC sought and received funding for this grant from the Leveraging State Investments in Creative Aging program, which is an initiative of the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies and Aroha Philanthropies.
Pam Breaux, NASAA president and CEO, said the organization is proud to partner with the Kentucky Arts Council for this creative aging project.
“This grant will help to grow opportunities for creative aging in Kentucky over time, facilitating lifelong learning, joy, social engagement and improved well-being for older adults,” Breaux said.
Ellen Michelson, Aroha Philanthropies founder and president, said this initiative will mark “an important step toward broadening awareness, adoption and funding of creative aging programs across the country.”
The KAC will also create a diverse Creative Aging Working Group that will include representation of populations of Kentuckians. The Kentucky Department for Aging and Independent Living will be partnering with the KAC for this group’s formation.
For information about the new creative aging activities taking place in Kentucky or to request information on how to become part of the Creative Aging Working Group, contact Emily B. Moses at emilyb.moses@ky.gov or 502-892-3109.
For more information about the grant or to access the grant application and its requirements, visit http://artscouncil.ky.gov/KAC/Creative/creative-aging-life long-learning.htm.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
