Restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic will be over on June 11 and travel is picking up again.
And the Kentucky Bourbon Trail is celebrating its 22nd anniversary with a new passport and field guide to the 18 distilleries on the trail as well as the 19 on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour.
“Visits have started to pick up as of March and we are getting busier and busier as the COVID restrictions are being lifted and the weather is getting better,” Nicole Ebelhar, manager of visitor experience at Owensboro’s Green River Distilling Co., said last week. “We are looking forward to being open at full capacity on June 11.”
Green River Distilling is the western anchor on the trail.
The KDA’s new guide and passport contains 150 pages of information about the attractions, including maps and suggested itineraries, cocktail recipes, tidbits, tasting notes and data about participating distilleries on the Trail and its companion, Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour.
Green River Distilling has a Timeless Old Fashioned recipe in the guide.
A news release says, “And here’s the best part — Passport stamps now unlock access to special collectible bottles and private barrel selections, souvenir barware, tastings and other unique rewards at the 18 Kentucky Bourbon Trail participating distilleries.”
Eric Gregory, KDA president, said, “We’re really excited about all the rewards that now come with your Passport stamp. Visitors are clamoring for distinct bottles and exclusive souvenirs that they can only get in Kentucky. We listened and our distilleries have worked hard to elevate their Kentucky Bourbon voyage.”
Adam Johnson, senior director of the Trail, said passport owners will be able to register their field guide online to receive the latest news and events at their favorite distilleries.
The guide contains information about such things as whether the distillery has an on-site restaurant or cocktails available, accepts online reservations, produces other spirits besides bourbon and other things.
The new Passport & Field Guide is available at participating distilleries for $5.99.
It can also be ordered at www.kybourbontrailshop.com.
Proceeds from the sale go to KDA responsibility and sustainability initiatives.
The passport and field guide also features the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour, which the KDA created in 2012 as the nation’s only tourism attraction to showcase the state’s boutique distilleries.
People who already have passports from earlier this year have until Dec. 31 to use them.
For more information, go to kybourbontrail.com/field-guide/.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
