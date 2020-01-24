A group of volunteers is coming to Owensboro in June to repair houses for low-income families.
Kentucky Changers, a ministry of the Louisville-based Women’s Missionary Union, is coming to the area June 13-19. The group is modeled after World Changers, a faith-based organization that focuses on construction projects for students across the nation.
Chad Rafferty, construction coordinator for Kentucky Changers, said he expects about 250 students and adult volunteers to help out in Owensboro in June. The volunteers will come from throughout Kentucky.
The group is also visiting Somerset and Greensburg after finishing in Owensboro.
Rafferty hopes to work on about 15 houses in the city limits of Owensboro and about 10 in the county. McLean County property may be considered, Rafferty said.
Abby Shelton, Owensboro community development director, said the city will pay for the materials through a Community Development Block Grant while Kentucky Changers will provide the labor.
Rafferty said he anticipates the list of approved houses to be finalized by April.
To apply, the household income must meet federal low-income guidelines. For example, a single person household maximum income limit is $38,400 a year and a four-person family maximum income limit is $54,800 a year. Homes must be a single story, and the homeowner must own the home. Rental property will not be considered.
Homeowners can request projects such as roof shingle replacement, exterior painting, wheelchair ramps and yard cleanup. Window replacement and structural repair requests will not be considered.
All interested homeowners must provide income information and proof of current homeowner’s insurance. Homeowners in the city can call, 270-687-4444 starting Feb. 3. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28. Homeowners in the county can fill out an application at the Daviess McLean Baptist Association office at 1003 Scherm Road. County applications are due by March 6.
Shelton was appreciative that the group selected Owensboro as a site to visit later this year.
“We’re lucky to have an organization like that,” she said.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.