Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass is stepping down as the state’s top education official to become the associate vice president of teaching and learning at Western Michigan University, the Kentucky Department of Education said Monday.

Glass, who the Kentucky Board of Education appointed as commissioner in 2020, had come under frequent fire from Kentucky Republicans who criticized KDE’s inclusive guidance to support LGBTQ+ students. GOP lawmakers filed resolutions calling for his ouster earlier this year and gubernatorial candidates vowed to remove him as well.

