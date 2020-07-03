State health officials reported 239 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, bringing the state's total to 16,079.
Nine more deaths were reported. To date, 581 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19.
Green River District Health Department officials reported 16 new confirmed COVID-19 cases — 10 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, one in Henderson County, one in McLean County, two in Ohio County and one in Webster County.
