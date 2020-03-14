A lot of events are being canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
But not the fourth annual Kentucky Fried Pickin’ — the four-day jam session at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront.
Kristy Westerfield, one of the organizers, said Friday that the event, which starts Thursday, is still on.
And she’s expecting the Holiday Inn to be full.
“Last year, we had people from 13 states and The Netherlands,” Westerfield said. “I played at a festival in Michigan recently and a fiddle player there was here last year.”
Bluegrass musicians will be jamming all over the hotel — and outside too, if the weather is nice, she said.
“Everybody gets to know each other and looks forward to seeing them every year,” Westerfield said.
She said, “We jam all day and all night. Last year, we were jamming in my room until 4:30 a.m. We encourage people to roam around the hotel. It’s not just in the lobby. There’s jamming in the halls and in the rooms.”
There is no charge to attend.
People can bring their instruments and join in.
Or they can just come to listen, Westerfield said.
A stage is set up in the Executive A Meeting Room, where musicians can perform at an open mic from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 21.
At 7 p.m., King’s Highway will perform.
Several local musicians created Kentucky Fried Pickin’ in 2017, when the promoter of a Louisville end-of-winter jam session, “Itchin’ To Pick Bluegrass Jam,” decided to discontinue that event.
The event has grown every year.
The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum had scheduled the Kody Norris Show on Saturday, March 21, so pickers could come over and watch the show.
But that show has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
People came from seven states the first year.
Then, it was 11.
And last year, it was 13.
Last year, Westerfield said the goal is to have people picking in both downtown hotels.
“There’s nothing like jamming in a hotel room,” she said.
