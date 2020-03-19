And another event bites the dust.
The fourth annual Kentucky Fried Pickin’ four-day bluegrass jam session at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront was set to open on Thursday, March 19.
But Monday, when Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all bars and restaurants closed for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers decided to pull the plug — for now.
“This decision was not made out of fear, but was due to the governor closing bars and restaurants,” the event’s Facebook page said.
Kristy Westerfield, one of the organizers, said a new date should be announced by this weekend.
Last year, the event drew people from 13 states and The Netherlands.
Several local musicians created Kentucky Fried Pickin’ in 2017, when the promoter of a Louisville end-of-winter jam session, “Itchin’ To Pick Bluegrass Jam,” decided to discontinue that event.
The event had grown every year.
Westerfield said it will return at a later date.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.