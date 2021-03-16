Normal is getting a little closer.
Kentucky Fried Pickin’ returns to the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront on April 29-May 1 after an absence of a year.
Last year, the big indoor jam session was within a couple of days of starting on March 19, when Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all bars and restaurants closed.
Organizers decided to cancel the event out of caution.
Now, with cases declining and vaccinations intensifying, they’re ready to party again.
“After a year of COVID cancellations across the board in the music industry, we are super excited about having Kentucky Fried Pickin’ this year,” Kristy Whiteside, one of the organizers, said Monday. “I am ready to get my jam on.”
“We’re getting a lot of responses from all over the country,” Mark Hargis, another of the organizers, said. “It’s been pretty grim for the past year. People are tired of being cooped up and they want to get out and pick.”
“Everyone is excited to be back,” Whiteside said. “But some are saying they’ll be back next year. They’re waiting to get their vaccinations.”
Hargis said the event will have an outdoor stage this year, so people can bring lawn chairs, socially distance and enjoy the music.
“That’s one of the reasons we moved it to later this year,” he said. “Maybe we’ll get lucky and have warm weather.”
Whiteside said musicians will still jam all night in the hotel rooms as they have in the past.
But they’ll follow whatever guidelines are in effect then, Hargis said.
“People are coming from everywhere,” he said. “Probably not as many as in past years. But let’s hope.”
Whiteside said Burger Theory, the Holiday Inn’s restaurant, “will have Kentucky Fried Pickin’ Wings one night and a Big Mon Burger another night.”
“Big Mon” was Bill Monroe’s nickname.
“We’ll have some special things,” Hargis said. “There will be something to do at all times. The Holiday Inn has been very supportive. We’ve all had a rough year.”
He said his band, Kings Highway, “has some good bookings this year. Let’s hope we get to keep them.”
Whiteside said, “We’ll have booths from the Bill Monroe Museum, the Bill Monroe Homeplace and Midtown Music this year, too.”
In 2019, Kentucky Fried Pickin’ drew people from 13 states and The Netherlands.
The event began in 2017, when the promoter of a Louisville end-of-winter jam session, “Itchin’ To Pick Bluegrass Jam,” decided to discontinue that event.
And local pickers decided to create their own four-day indoor jam session.
Last year, Whiteside said, “Everybody gets to know each other and looks forward to seeing them every year. We jam all day and all night. Last year, we were jamming in my room until 4:30 a.m. We encourage people to roam around the hotel. It’s not just in the lobby. There’s jamming in the halls and in the rooms.”
There is no charge to attend.
People can bring their instruments and join in.
Or they can just come to listen.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
