Kentucky has received more than $300 million in federal funding to help support Kentucky’s drug prevention, treatment and enforcement efforts as part of the federal American Rescue Plan.
U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell visited Jefferson and Warren counties Thursday to host a “Drug Czar” roundtable discussion with the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) Director Dr. Rahul Gupta, as well as federal, state and local officials, experts and law enforcement in an effort to combat the opioid and substance use epidemic in the state and country and to discuss how best to use the funds.
According to Gupta, the goal is to expand access to substance use treatment.
The opioid epidemic, he said, is plaguing Americans and is being driven by the distribution of fentanyl.
“It’s an historic moment, because we’ve now had over 100,000 Americans pass away in any 12-month period,” he said. “That means an American is perishing every five minutes around the clock and fentanyl ... is driving the majority of these deaths.”
There are four tiers, he said, that should be a priority in order to combat the opioid epidemic, including creating better access to Naloxone, which treats narcotic overdoses in emergency situations.
Additionally, he said there needs to be modern approaches to the problems, better access to treatment and an effort to dismantle the financial systems upholding criminal drug activity in Kentucky and the United States.
Tommy Loving, executive director for the Warren County Drug Task Force, said the amount of fentanyl seized in the past year has tripled, and the number of overdose deaths doubled in the area.
The biggest priority, Gupta said, should be expansion of treatment services and ensuring more people have access, as well as ensuring “elicit finance networks that continue to plague our system and victimize Americans do not exist any longer, and we do everything we can to disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking organizations.
“We have to work towards expanding our treatment systems across Kentucky and across the nation. And we’re happy to see that there’s about $4 billion from the American Rescue Plan that is coming through the states ... in order to do that.”
Additionally, McConnell commented on the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, noting that he had just had a briefing with President Joe Biden and others on what is happening and the best approach moving forward.
McConnell said that although he could not share details of that conversation, his advice to the president remains the same, publicly and privately, which is to increase sanctions and provide Ukraine with whatever they need to fight the invasion, if that is what it chooses to do.
“We have a war in Europe for the first time since World War II,” he said. “Assuming there’s an insurgency and Ukraine is willing to fight, we need to give them the tools to fight with. We need to do everything we can to make this Russian incursion painful for the Russians who are engaged in it.
“I’m hopeful that’s the path the president will take.”
