Construction on the upcoming Kentucky Guitar Works @ the Center for Lutherie — a “hands-on” music facility that will hone in on skilled luthiers throughout the region and nation — formally kicked off Tuesday morning at at 207 E. Second St.

Kentucky Guitar Works will be “the first of its kind in western Kentucky” that will offer luthier workshops, educational sessions for aspiring instrument builders, apprenticeship programs and restoration of traditional bluegrass instruments, among other features.

