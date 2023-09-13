Construction on the upcoming Kentucky Guitar Works @ the Center for Lutherie — a “hands-on” music facility that will hone in on skilled luthiers throughout the region and nation — formally kicked off Tuesday morning at at 207 E. Second St.
Kentucky Guitar Works will be “the first of its kind in western Kentucky” that will offer luthier workshops, educational sessions for aspiring instrument builders, apprenticeship programs and restoration of traditional bluegrass instruments, among other features.
The facility — which is approximately 1,800 square feet — will be in the smaller east section of the former home of the International Bluegrass Museum between the RiverPark Center and Owensboro Symphony buildings.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, said the new facility will look to “advance Owensboro’s claim as the ‘Bluegrass Music Capital of the World.’ ”
“Kentucky Guitar Works is a very tangible next step in our journey as a community,” he said. “I think it’s a very important win for our community as together we build Owensboro and Daviess County’s reputation as a destination for bluegrass music.
“Bear in mind that days like today are simply the leaping off point, and by no means the destination; in other words — we’re just getting started with this work,” he said.
Stephen Johnson, director of the Bluegrass Music Initiative, said Kentucky Guitar Works will foster the initiative’s mission of “(continuing) the transformational process of giving bluegrass music and the bluegrass industry a place to call home, and a place to come home.”
The facility will serve as a “working guitar and stringed instrument company” that will specialize in handcrafting “highly-regarded” instruments along with a viewing gallery for the construction and demonstration of instruments that will be available for purchase, according to a press release for the project.
A 337 square-foot Pickin’ Parlor — a space with a large wall full of bluegrass instruments — for customers, pickers and visitors to utilize will be at the entry to the facility upon completion.
“Soon, in this very room where we stand today, skilled craftsmen will work to transform wood and wire into world-class, custom, handmade acoustic instruments,” Joslin said. “In Nashville, they say it all begins with a song; but in bluegrass music and here in Owensboro and Daviess County, it all begins with a great instrument.”
Rick Faris — a former member of the Grammy-nominated bluegrass group The Special Consensus, the current International Bluegrass Music Association “New Artist of the Year” and a luthier — was announced Tuesday as the primary tenant and full-time luthier of Kentucky Guitar Works with his company Faris Guitar.
Faris, who was the opening main stage performer at the 2023 ROMP Fest in June, will be relocating with his family from Topeka, Kansas, to take on the new venture.
“Bluegrass has been given to me my whole life with music teachers, jam sessions, recordings with bluegrass legends (and) industry acknowledgments,” Faris said. “The luthier community has also been so kind and generous with resources, encouragement, advice and knowledge.
“We’re just very excited to get a chance to give back to a community, especially to one that cares so much towards bluegrass like this one.
“We’re very excited to start throwing mahogany dust everywhere,” Faris joked.
The RiverPark Center will serve as the primary leaseholder for the facility.
Other partners involved in the project include Daviess County Fiscal Court and the City of Owensboro — each providing $100,000 in funding; Hafer Design; Danco Construction Inc.; Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp.; Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce; Visit Owensboro/Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau; Hartz Contracting LLC; and Bluegrass Music Task Force.
The plan is for start-up operations to begin in January 2024, with the facility to be in full operation by May.
