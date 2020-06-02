Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that Kentucky had surpassed the 10,000 mark on confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to a press release.
In a coronavirus update, Beshear reported 10,046 cases.
“Kentucky has had 131 new positive cases with zero new deaths on Sunday and 214 new cases with eight new deaths on Monday,” Dr. Steven Stack, public health commissioner, said in a press release. “We continue our efforts to expand testing, ramp up contact tracing and urge the public to practice social distancing and wear cloth face coverings to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
The state’s total number of reported deaths attributed to coronavirus stands at 439.
The deaths reported Monday include an 84-year-old woman from Campbell County; an 82-year-old woman from Gallatin County; a 98-year-old woman from Grayson County; three men, ages 33, 53 and 75, from Jefferson County; a 90-year-old woman from Kenton County; and an 88-year-old man from Logan County.
On Monday, Green River District Health Department officials reported five new confirmed COVID-19 cases — two in Henderson County and three in Union County.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district now stands at 682. Seventeen people in the district currently are hospitalized.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials reported one new case of the coronavirus, bringing that county’s total to 498.
