Today, Kentucky has 120 counties.
Most people agree that that’s too many.
But there were two “ghost” counties — Triplett and Beckham — with Daviess County connections that are not on the maps.
One was never created, and the other was struck down by the courts.
In 1890, Kentucky had 119 counties.
Things had been that way since 1886, when the General Assembly split Carlisle County off from the southern half of Ballard County — down along the Mississippi River.
And there were those in Frankfort who liked round numbers.
Kentucky, they decided, should have 120 counties.
And there was a move in Frankfort to rectify the situation.
Robert S. Triplett was a state senator from Daviess County.
He was 60 years old, a successful businessman who owned riverboats and railroads.
And Triplett had a lot of friends in the legislature.
A couple of them thought it would be a good idea to create a county and name it in his honor.
These days, they just rename parkways.
But back then, you created counties to honor politicians.
Triplett was instrumental in building the old Falls of Rough Railroad, which ran from Owensboro through Whitesville to Fordsville.
The railroad, which paralleled what is now Kentucky 54, made it possible to open several coal mines in that section of Ohio County.
It made sense, Triplett’s friends said, to create Triplett County in the heart of Falls of Rough country.
The fact that he was still living — and still a member of the legislature — wasn’t a big deal back then.
The plan was to take land from Hancock, Breckinridge, Grayson, Ohio and Daviess counties to form the new county.
There was some excitement about the idea locally.
Until it came to selecting a county seat.
More from this section
Somehow Fordsville got the nod.
Well, folks in Whitesville weren’t about to stand for that.
If there was gonna be a new county, the seat would be in Whitesville.
Or else.
As the last legislative session under the old constitution drew to a close in 1890, legislators got tired of all the fuss.
The plan for Triplett County was dropped into the circular file from which there is no return.
The folks who wanted 120 counties made another push 14 years later.
They created Beckham County, named for Gov. James Crepps Wickliffe Beckham, on Feb. 9, 1904.
It was in the northeastern part of the state, created from parts of Carter, Elliott and Lewis counties.
The county seat was Olive Hill.
But the Kentucky Court of Appeals dissolved the new county on April 29, 1904.
The legislature first wanted to call it Hardscrabble County.
Then, it was Goebel County in honor of the late assassinated governor William Goebel.
They eventually decided to name it for then-Gov. Beckham, who was married to the former Jean Raphael Fuqua of Owensboro.
But the new county didn’t have the required 12,000 residents.
And it was dissolved.
Interestingly, today there are 30 counties with fewer than 12,000 people, including McLean and Hancock.
The smallest is Robertson with 2,042.
But the notion of having 120 counties did not die.
It just lay dormant until 1912, when the General Assembly created the state’s 120th county — McCreary County in eastern Kentucky.
They named it for the incumbent governor, James B. McCreary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.