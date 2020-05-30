Beaver Dam is bringing the Kentucky Headhunters to town on June 13 for a free 8:30 p.m. drive-in concert in the parking lot of Midtown Shopping Center.
The performance is sponsored by the Beaver Dam Tourism Commission, First United Bank & Trust and Ohio County Healthcare.
Heath Eric, who is promoting the event, said gates on the parking lot will open at 7 p.m.
He said that although admission is free, people are “encouraged to donate a suggested $5 or non-perishable food items to the Ohio County Food Bank.”
Eric said that because of the coronavirus pandemic, people must enter the parking lot in vehicles.
He said fans can watch from their vehicles, truck beds or in lawn chairs directly in front of their vehicles.
Beaver Dam Mayor Paul Sandefur said in a news release, “The community has been through so much in recent months. With safety top of mind, we wanted to offer an event where folks could come out in their cars, vans and trucks and feel safe enjoying an exciting concert.”
Eric said, “With so many concerts and events cancelled or postponed across our region, we came up with a safe, approved and practical alternative to a traditional concert experience. While yes, folks will need to stay in, on, or around their vehicles, this concert will be something special. We’re bringing in staging, sound, lights and a massive 45’ x 33’ inflatable video screen so everyone in attendance has a great view and exceptional concert experience.”
The band has its roots in 1968, when brothers Fred and Richard Young and cousins Greg Martin and Anthony Kenney formed the Southern blues-rock band Itchy Brother.
They became the Kentucky Headhunters in 1986.
Their first album, 1989’s “Pickin’ On Nashville,” sold more than 2 million copies, while winning a Grammy, three Country Music Awards, an American Music Award and an Academy of Country Music Award.
Current members of the band are Richard Young, Fred Young, Greg Martin and Doug Phelps.
Sandefur said there’s room for 150 vehicles in the parking lot.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
