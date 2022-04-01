After a two-year absence caused by COVID-19, the Owensboro Convention Center and Kentucky Legend Ham are teaming up for another Spring Cleaning Clothing Drive.
From Friday (April 1) through April 29, people are encouraged to bring gently-worn clothing, shoes or accessories in newborn to adult sizes to the convention center.
Donation boxes will be set up near the front desk in the lobby.
The donations will go to the OASIS women’s shelter and the Help Office of Owensboro.
“As the days get warmer and we start to clean out our closets, now is the perfect time to think about our local shelters,” said Brooklyn Maple, brand manager for Specialty Foods Group LLC, makers of Kentucky Legend. “Kentucky Legend is so thrilled to be able to help facilitate this simple opportunity to give back.
“These organizations provide so much care for our community throughout the year, and it is our pleasure to strive to fill their closets with essentials.”
Jeanette Goins, director of marketing for the convention center, said, “When we were last able to partner with Kentucky Legend for a clothing drive in 2019, prior to COVID, the generosity shown by the community was tremendous.”
She said she’s “looking forward to seeing those donation boxes filled up again.”
Neither woman could remember how much clothing was collected in 2019, the first the two organizations had done.
“I’m unsure of how much was collected,” Goins said, “but I know we had full boxes.”
Maple said, “We have searched high and low, but do not have any record of how much was donated in the past. We do recall having a wonderful turnout and supporting many individuals in the community, though we cannot state how many.”
People who donate five or more items will receive a voucher for 50% off at the Kentucky Legend Café inside the convention center.
It’s open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
