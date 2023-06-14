The Annie E. Casey Foundation released its annual KIDS COUNT Data Book on Wednesday, June 14, showing Kentucky has declined in four primary domains and now ranks 40th in child well-being.

The book is a national report of household data analyzing how children and families are faring, according to a release sent by the Kentucky Youth Advocates (KYA), the state’s KIDS COUNT organization.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@karahwilson19

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.