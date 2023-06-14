The Annie E. Casey Foundation released its annual KIDS COUNT Data Book on Wednesday, June 14, showing Kentucky has declined in four primary domains and now ranks 40th in child well-being.
The book is a national report of household data analyzing how children and families are faring, according to a release sent by the Kentucky Youth Advocates (KYA), the state’s KIDS COUNT organization.
Terry Brooks, executive director of KYA, said the data released today allows for Kentucky to compare itself to other states.
“When I look at that, candidly, I’m more interested in how we compare to Tennessee, Missouri, Indiana or Ohio rather than Oregon and Massachusetts,” he said. “But it’s also for Kentucky to compare against itself.”
In the 2022 KIDS COUNT Data Book, Kentucky ranked 37th in child well-being. The state also ranked 38th in economic well-being, 26th in education, 38th in health and 42nd in family and community context.
Today, the book ranks the state 41st in economic well-being, 29th in education, 40th in health, and 42nd in family and community context.
“When I look at this year’s report, what jumps out at me is the decline in the economic well-being section,” Brooks said. “For the last couple of years, what we were able to say is that has been a positive trendline.”
Brooks said if economic well-being is not addressed, everything falls in its wake.
“You simply cannot separate health outcomes, stability within the home, education and achievement from economic well-being,” he said. “We’re back to the days when Kentucky saw increases in childhood poverty.”
In 2021, 22% of Kentucky children lived in households with an income below the federal poverty line and one in three children lived in families where no parent had full-time, year-round employment, according to the release sent by KYA.
“What our evidence suggests is that when you’re looking at those parents who lack secure employment, you’re not talking about people sitting on their couch watching TV,” he said. “You’re talking about folks who have not two but sometimes three part-time jobs, all minimum wage, none with benefits.”
Brooks said there are “a lot of data points that should cause concern” across Kentucky.
“You look at the literacy rate for fourth graders and the numericity rate for eighth graders,” he said. “Seventy percent of fourth graders don’t meet minimum standards of reading, and almost 80% of eighth graders don’t meet math standards.”
Another data point that Brooks said jumps out to him is the percentage of 16 to 19 year olds who are not in school or working.
More from this section
“I believe the percentage is 10% of that particular population just can’t be accounted for,” he said. “That is a head-scratcher to me. If you’re 16 and you’re not in school or working, you’re probably not in a good place.”
Even though the numbers themselves may not be overwhelming on that data, Brooks said it is “really troubling” from an ethical perspective.
“What happened to those kids and where are they, and why can’t we account for them?” he said.
In comparison to neighboring states, Brooks said Kentucky was previously able to make its way from the bottom 10 states in the country and into the 40s and even mid-30s.
“The fact that we are now back in the 40s and really close to being a bottom 10 state, that should worry us,” he said.
At the state level, Brooks hopes the new numbers become a catalyst and an alarm for the general assembly, Gov. Andy Beshear and gubernatorial candidate and Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
“What is suggests to me is that the overall well-being of Kentucky’s children needs to be front and center of the governor’s race,” Brooks said. “I want to know what Gov. Beshear and General Cameron would do to tackle childhood poverty, for instance.”
Brooks also wants to hear from legislative leaders.
“They’re facing the opportunity and obligation to pass the 2024 budget,” he said. “They can make major impacts on how childhood poverty can see improvements once again in Kentucky — or if we’re going to go down the drain.”
However, communities do not have to wait on policies to be made to act toward improving the state’s standings in child well-being.
“Every citizen of Daviess County has a state senator and a member the house,” Brooks said. “The power that would come when they see this report from picking up the phone and contacting them and saying they hope they pay attention to the KIDS COUNT report because they don’t want to live in a bottom 10 state when it comes to kids.”
Brooks said a state data book will be released in the fall that will break down the numbers by county.
For more information about KYA or to view the 2023 KIDS COUNT Data Book, visit kyyouth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.