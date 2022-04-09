Kentucky ranks fifth in the child abuse across the country, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Children’s Bureau.
While that rating is still high, the ranking is a significant drop from the stake’s no. 1 ranking for the past three years and No. 2 the year prior.
While the drop in rank is a significant step forward, according to Ashley Evans-Smith, executive director for CASA of the Ohio Valley, there are still significant needs in the community to continue decreasing the instances of child abuse and neglect, both statewide and locally.
“This, of course, is great news, but we also don’t feel like it accurately covers what we see in our communities. We know that child abuse and neglect still happens constantly in our local communities,” she said.
The key step forward in ending child abuse, she said, is education — making the community aware of, not only what resources are available for families at risk for child abuse and neglect, but also making the community aware of what to look for and the statistics surrounding instances of child abuse and neglect, as everyone ages 18 and older are mandatory reporters in Kentucky.
According to the Children’s Bureau report, in 2020, child protective services agencies received a national estimate of 3.9 million total referrals of child abuse and neglect, affecting approximately 7.1 million children.
About 54% of referrals are screened into the reporting process, which will likely result in an investigation into potential abuse or neglect.
The 54% accounts for about 28.9 children per every 1,000 in the United States.
About 1,750 children also died from abuse and neglect nationally in 2020.
Additionally, children who experience child abuse and neglect, according to the report, are nine times more likely to become involved in criminal activity.
What is more, Evans-Smith said, is that while these statistics stretch across the country, they also affect children right here in the community as well.
“Many people don’t realize that child abuse and neglect is something that happens in our communities. A lot of the time we think of it as happening somewhere else or to someone else, but it is happening in Owensboro, in Daviess County and surrounding counties; it’s happening everywhere,” she said. “The more people are aware of it, the more we can do to prevent child abuse and to intervene when child abuse occurs.”
One of the largest risk factors for potential child abuse and neglect, she said, is substance use, as well as unaddressed mental health needs.
“I don’t think that will be a surprise to anyone. We know that substance use is a real issue in our community and across our state and nation,” she said. “This happens across every socioeconomic status, across every culture, across every color of people; it does not discriminate, but for families that are experiencing stressors that may lead to it, education about resources available in the community can go a long way towards prevention.”
As to how the community can rally together to help prevent instances of child abuse and neglect, Evans-Smith said reporting a suspicion of abuse is the best way to help.
Additionally, she said there are many volunteer opportunities, not only with CASA, but other agencies that are working to end child abuse or contributing to the community in other ways.
Anyone wishing to report child abuse and neglect may do so by phone at 800-752-6200 or call 9-1-1 for cases of emergency.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
