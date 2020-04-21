Gov. Andy Beshear has recommended that all Kentucky schools remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, and for many area districts, the end of the semester will come sooner than originally planned.
Beshear said during his daily press conference Monday that health care professionals advised him that keeping schools closed is the right course of action to take.
“For many this is hard,” he said. “We had seniors looking forward to in-person graduation and prom.”
He encouraged districts to find other ways to help celebrate senior student accomplishments, whether that’s with a virtual graduation or even a drive-through situation.
Owensboro Public Schools Interim Superintendent Matthew Constant said the news was not unexpected and the district would continue with non-traditional instruction, or NTI, through the end of the school year.
He also said that interim Education Commissioner Kevin Brown told superintendents Monday that as long as they have 1,062 hours of instruction for this school year, schools can close our the semester. Owensboro Schools will hit that benchmark on May 1.
“As long as it falls within the guidelines, we are thinking that we will be finished with instruction early May,” Constant said.
He is disappointed that the district won’t have the face-to-face closure with students, families and teachers.
“We are most mindful of our seniors that won’t get to experience those end of year rituals that really define a person’s life,” Constant said. “We are seeking guidance and advice and wisdom from our seniors themselves who are weighing in on how they want to be honored.”
Matt Robbins, Daviess County Public Schools superintendent, said the district will reach its required instruction hours on May 8.
He said the district is planning two offerings in terms of graduation: first, will be some kind of virtual recognition and second, an in-person graduation will be provided as soon as mass gatherings are allowed again.
“I’ve asked high schools to gather input from our seniors as to what are some ideas they might have that we can recognize them and honor them, given the constraints we are under,” Robbins said. “We are still in the gathering information phase about how that would look and what shape that would take.”
He said with the continuation of NTI, the expectation is still there for students to continue working on their assignments, and that the district will be communicating with families in the near future about how to return items students have borrowed or checked out to use during NTI.
Ohio County, McLean County, Hancock County, and Muhlenberg County school districts said they will comply with the governor’s recommendation as well. Ohio County Public Schools’ last day will be May 6; McLean County’s will be May 11; and officials from Muhlenberg County Public Schools officials said they are still working out the details to determine the last day of instruction. Hancock County Schools will have its last instruction day on May 8, as well.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
