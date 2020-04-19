Kentucky saw 206 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday — the second highest number so fair.
But Gov. Andy Beshear said some of the tests were done a week ago and the results were slow in coming back from out-of-state labs.
“I think we’ve plateaued,” he said. “The curve is starting to flatten.”
The Green River District Health Department said there were eight new cases in Daviess County on Saturday and two in Ohio County.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department said there were 10 news cases there on Saturday, bringing the total to 70.
Another seven people died across the state on Saturday — all older than 60 — bringing the total to 144.
Beshear said of the 32,235 Kentuckians tested for the virus, 2,707 tested positive.
He said 1,174 of those — 46% — have recovered.
“That’s great news,” Beshear said.
Another 155 people are still in intensive care, he said.
Beshear said the Green River Correctional Complex in Central City has 40 cases of coronavirus.
The Muhlenberg County Detention Center has one.
While some states are talking about opening things back up in early May, Beshear didn’t put a timeline on it.
He said the White House said states need 14 days of declining positive cases before they should reopen.
Reopening the state will be “gradual and phased,” Beshear said.
Healthcare facilities will likely open first, he said.
Phase I, which Kentucky is now in, limits to 10 the number of people who can be in a gathering such as a funeral.
Phase II, Beshear said, will grow that to 50 people.
That means no large gatherings anytime soon.
He said the state will recommend that people continue to wear cloth masks even when things begin to open.
Beshear said African-Americans account for 12.33% of Kentucky’s cases, but 21% of the deaths.
He said Kroger will open four new testing sites in Madisonville, Somerset, Paducah and Pikeville on Tuesday.
Beshear said he hopes that each will test 1,000 people in their first four days in operation.
But he said the state still doesn’t have enough swabs to test everyone.
When businesses reopen, Beshear said, they will have to check every employee’s temperature every day.
There will be a future spike in the number of cases, he said.
Beshear said he understands that people want to get back to church and not just watch streaming services.
“We missed our son’s baptism six days ago,” he said. “That was hard.”
But he said, “We can do it. We will do it. We will get back to a new normal — and eventually to normal.”
Kentucky, Beshear said, is “doing better than virtually every other state.”
The Green River District Health Department said there have been 180 cases in its seven counties.
Nine are now hospitalized.
Since the pandemic began, it said, 33 have required hospitalization and 88 have recovered.
A breakdown shows:
Daviess has had 106 cases — 56 have recovered, three are still hospitalized and three have died.
Hancock has had six cases and two have recovered. None are hospitalized.
McLean has had six cases, two have recovered, one is hospitalized and one has died.
Ohio has had 13 cases, six have recovered and two are hospitalized.
The average age of those who have tested positive in the district is 48.
They range from 16 to 93 years old.
Five are teens.
And 50 of the 180 cases in the district have been people over 60.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.