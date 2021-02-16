Kentucky is seeing a decline in positive COVID-19 test rates and active cases for the fifth week in a row, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

In Beshear’s daily COVID-19 briefing, he noted that the 723 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday were the lowest number reported since mid October.

“The last several updates that we’ve provided have been, with the exception of tough death numbers, more upbeat than we’ve seen in a while and that’s because our trends have been going in the right direction. That continues through this last week,” he said.

Beshear said there was a 26% decline in active cases from last week — the lowest the state has seen since Oct. 22.

“That is a significant drop and that’s really the lowest we’ve been,” he said. “This is the type of decrease that we want to see and we want to keep it going.”

If the state keeps moving on its current trajectory with declining cases, Beshear said restrictions on indoor capacities for businesses could ease up.

He said everyone still needs to be careful and continue following healthcare recommendations and guidelines to combat the spread of the virus, however, including social distancing and wearing a mask.

As of Monday, Kentucky is reporting a 30.71% incidence rate of daily cases per a population of 100,000. However, the state currently has a 6.57% positivity testing rate as of Monday, the lowest it has been since Nov. 5, according to Beshear. He said this is a significant decrease from 12.45% at the peak of virus spread.

Beshear also reported a decline in hospitalizations, use of ventilators for COVID-19 patients, as well as long term care facility residents with active cases.

Kentucky is reporting under 1,000 COVID-19-related hospitalizations at 969 individuals.

“I think we’ve reached a point in this pandemic where we all know multiple people that we’ve lost and we’ve watched families mourning — maybe we have been that family that’s mourning,” Beshear said. “We realize how effective wearing a mask is and we see the light at the end of the tunnel, we want to protect one another as we get there, so keep it up.”

Beshear also noted that the Center for Disease Control has added childcare workers to the 1B phase of vaccinations, which also includes those 7 years of age or older and education workers. As of Monday, he said, childcare workers are eligible to receive vaccinations in Kentucky.

Additionally, Beshear said the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund is live as of Monday with $297 million dedicated toward assisting those in need with rent and utilities through the pandemic.

“Kentuckians in need of help to make ends meet on rent and utilities can apply for a new fund being administered through the Kentucky Housing Incorporations,” he said. “This is just another way we can make sure our families are cared for during this pandemic.”

Anyone needing to apply for assistance through the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund can visit TeamKYHHERF.Ky.gov for applications and more information.

