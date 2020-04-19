Gov. Andy Beshear reported Sunday that there are 273 new cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth, the highest number of new cases to date.
Of those numbers, 11 were in Daviess County, three were from Muhlenberg County, three were in Henderson, one was in McLean County, and one was reported in Ohio County. This brings the total number of Kentuckians infected with the coronavirus to 2,960.
Beshear said he expected numbers to get this high. In fact, he expected them to be higher at this point.
“You are flattening the curve,” he said. “There is going to be a day when we have the largest number of cases, that’s the way this works. We are still in the midst of this fight against a deadly and highly contagious virus.”
The Green River District Health Department reported 16 new cases in its coverage area, which includes Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union, and Webster counties. That brings to total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the district to 196, and of those 35, or 18% have required hospitalization. District-wide 96, or 49% of COVID-19-positive individuals have recovered.
GRDHD Public Health Director Clay Horton continued to advise citizens to do their part in stopping the spread of COVID-19.
“Stay home, avoid crowds, wash your hands, and practice physical social distancing — staying at least six feet away from others,” Horton said. “We have to stick with this strategy. We can’t let our guard down.”
He also said his office expects to see more new cases.
“It is crucial we do everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19,” he said.
According to Beshear, 32,319 people have been tested to date, and it’s his hope that number will jump tremendously once the state’s drive-thru new testing sites come online.
He also announced four new deaths, bringing the total number of Kentuckians lost to the virus to 148. Those individuals were from Jackson, Jefferson, Hopkins, and Graves counties, respectively.
In order for Kentucky to “re-open” or lessen restrictions, Beshear said, certain benchmarks have to be reached. For one, the number and rate of new cases must decrease. The state must also increase testing capacity and contact tracing. It also needs to ensure there is enough personal protective equipment, or PPE, to go around to not just healthcare workers, but also others who will now need it as part of their “new normal.”
“The world will look different from now on,” he said, adding that even if restrictions begin to lessen, a lot of the same steps must still be followed to ensure population health and safety.
Another benchmark Kentuckians must reach is to ensure at-risk populations will be protected. Kentucky also must continue social-distancing and following CDC guidelines for large gatherings.
We also need to be prepared for a possible future spike in cases, Beshear said.
Lastly, the status of a vaccine and treatment will be another benchmark for not just Kentucky, but also the world, he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
