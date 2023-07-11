In less than two months, sports gambling will be available in Kentucky.
Following the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s meeting Monday, when members unanimously approved emergency administrative regulations to govern sports wagering, Gov. Andy Beshear signed the regulations to allow retail betting locations to open Sept. 7. Mobile applications will be available Sept. 28.
Beginning Tuesday, facilities in the commonwealth — including Ellis Park and its future Owensboro-area location, Churchill Downs, Keeneland, Kentucky Downs and Turfway Park, among others — can apply for a retail sportsbook. Each licensed facility can then partner with up to three marketing platforms such as FanDuel or BetMGM for mobile wagering.
“When you look back at this, the odds were against us, but we were determined to get sports betting passed in Kentucky, and we got it done,” said Beshear, speaking from the Red Mile, a gaming and racing venue in Lexington. “There are so many reasons it’s going to benefit our state.
“I want to see any freed-up dollars going to support public education, economic development, disaster recovery and other necessary projects — projects like providing clean drinking water to our families, building safer roads and supporting high-speed internet.”
Early estimations show sports betting will generate $23 million annually in revenue for the commonwealth, but Beshear expects that figure to grow. In addition to upfront licensing costs and renewal fees, betting apps and online sportsbooks will pay a 14.25% tax rate on any gross revenue they earn each month, while retail locations will pay a 9.7% rate to Kentucky.
Up to 10 retail locations and 30 online sites and mobile apps will be granted licenses.
The timing coincides with the start of the NFL regular season and just a few weeks into the college football season.
Beshear signed House Bill 551 to legalize sports wagering on March 31, and over the last few months the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has met with representatives from other states and the gaming industry to find the best ways to implement and maintain betting practices.
“The conversations we had with regulators and industry experts laid the groundwork for these clear and responsible regulations,” Kentucky Horse Racing Commission Chairman Jonathan Rabinowitz said. “The commission has a long history of pari-mutuel wagering integrity and is uniquely positioned to protect Kentucky bettors. Wagering integrity was the top priority of these regulations. We also considered the importance of flexibility to meet the changing demands of the industry.”
Beshear credited the KHRC with working quickly and diligently throughout the process, along with lawmakers and voters who helped push it through.
“For years I have believed that today was not only possible, but would happen,” he said. “Virtually every state around us has already done it. But again, against the odds, with bipartisan support, we got through the finish line, and we are here today signing the emergency regulations to make it a reality.
“I really want to thank the people of our commonwealth, because that’s who we serve and that’s who the general assembly and the executive branch were responding to. When that percentage of people want something like this, want to spend their entertainment dollars in this way and we can keep them in state and even bring in a few others, that’s exactly what we’re supposed to do — carry out the will of the people of Kentucky.”
The emergency regulations were signed as a means for them to take effect immediately, but they’ll be replaced with standard regulations in the future.
