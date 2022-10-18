DAVIESS COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
District
High school 60.6, Yellow 48.6, Yellow 8.4, Red
59.4, Yellow 91.7, Orange 69.7, Orange 59.2, Yellow
Middle school 61.3, Yellow 58.4, Yellow 29.8, Yellow 63.6, Orange
-
-
58.5, Yellow
Elementary school 63.5, Yellow 57.8, Yellow 44.6, Orange 75.4, Yellow
-
-
60.8, Yellow
Individual high schools
Apollo High School 58.2, Yellow 42.5, Orange 7.3, Red 60.1, Yellow 95.1, Green 77, Yellow 58.6, Orange
Daviess County High School 65.1, Green 58, Green - 58.7, Orange 97.2, Green 78.6, Yellow 68.2, Green
Individual middle schools
Burns Middle School 57.2, Yellow 53.1, Yellow 34.3, Green 62.5, Orange - - 54.4, Yellow
College View Middle School 55.8, Yellow 54.8, Yellow - 64.9, Yellow - - 55.7, Yellow
Daviess County Middle School 71.2, Green 67.3, Green - 63.1, Orange - - 69, Green
Individual elementary schools
Audubon Elementary School 61.1, Yellow 54.8, Yellow - 75.6, Yellow - - 59.1, Yellow
Burns Elementary School 58.7, Yellow 48.9, Orange 49.1, Yellow 72.9, Orange - - 54.9, Yellow
Country Heights Elementary School 67.2, Yellow 60.9, Yellow - 77.1, Green - - 65, Yellow
Deer Park Elementary School 67.4, Yellow 67.6, Green 59.6, Green 74.5, Yellow - - 67.4, Yellow
East View Elementary School 57.6, Yellow 54, Yellow - 75.1, Yellow - - 56.8, Yellow
Highland Elementary School 71.6, Green 63.7, Yellow - 76.6, Yellow - - 68.5, Yellow
Meadow Lands Elementary School 53, Orange 51.8, Yellow - 75.3, Yellow - - 53.4, Yellow
Sorgho Elementary School 65.1, Yellow 54.7, Yellow - 75.5. Yellow - - 61.2, Yellow
Southern Oaks Elementary School 60.1, Yellow 56.7, Yellow 28.2, Red 74.3, Yellow - - 57.7, Yellow
Tamarack Elementary School 71.5, Green 65.3, Yellow 47.7, Orange 75.1, Yellow - - 68, Yellow
West Louisville Elementary School 65.9, Yellow 53.3, Yellow - 75.1, Yellow - - 61, Yellow
Whitesville Elementary School 64.9, Yellow 59, Yellow - 79.1, Green - - 63, Yellow
HANCOCK COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
District
High school 75.9, Green 53, Yellow - 59.8, Yellow 90.4, Orange 77.4, Yellow 71.6, Green
Middle school 69, Green 60.2, Green - 61, Orange - - 64.5, Green
Elementary school 58, Yellow 59.3, Yellow - 75.4, Yellow - - 59.3, Yellow
Individual high school
Hancock County High School 75.9, Green 53, Yellow - 59.8, Yellow 90.4, Orange 77.4, Yellow 71.6, Green
Individual middle school
Hancock County Middle School 69, Green 60.2, Green - 61, Orange - - 64.5, Green
Individual elementary schools
North Hancock Elementary School 58.3, Yellow 60.4, Yellow - 74.4, Yellow - - 59.9, Yellow
South Hancock Elementary School 57.7, Yellow 57.8, Yellow - 77.2, Green - - 58.6, Yellow
McLEAN COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
District
High school 65.2, Green 56.4, Green - 60, Yellow 92.2, Yellow 86.6, Green 69.8, Green
Middle school 68.9, Green 69.5, Blue - 67, Yellow - - 69.1, Green
Elementary school 67.6, Yellow 65.7, Yellow - 78.9, Green - - 67.3, Yellow
Individual high school
McLean County High School 65.9, Green 56.4, Green - 60, Yellow 94.9, Yellow 93.4, Green 69.8, Green
Individual middle school
McLean County Middle School 68.9, Green 69.5, Blue - 67, Yellow - - 69.1, Green
Individual elementary schools
Calhoun Elementary School 74.4, Green 64.2, Yellow - 82.2, Blue - - 70.4, Green
Livermore Elementary School 59.4, Yellow 72, Green - 75.5, Yellow - - 65.4, Yellow
Marie Gatton Phillips Elementary 64.7, Yellow 53.9, Yellow - 76.8, Yellow - - 60.7, Yellow
MUHLENBERG COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
District
High school 57.1, Yellow 44.5, Orange - 59.2, Yellow 88.3, Orange 82.3, Yellow 61.8, Yellow
Middle school 56.8, Yellow 46.2, Orange - 69.4, Green - - 52.3, Yellow
Elementary school 55.7, Yellow 58.1, Yellow - 79.6, Green - - 57.7, Yellow
Individual high school
Muhlenberg County High School 58, Yellow 46, Orange - 58.9, Orange 92.8, Yellow 82.8, Yellow 62.9, Yellow
Individual middle schools
Muhlenberg North Middle School 51.8, Orange 46.7, Orange - 67.4, Yellow - - 50, Orange
Muhlenberg South Middle School 63.1, Yellow 46.2, Orange - 71.9, Green - - 55.5, Yellow
Individual elementary schools
Bremen Elementary School 62, Yellow 66.7, Yellow - 81.6, Green - - 64.8, Yellow
Central City Elementary School 54.2, Yellow 45.6, Orange - 75.8, Yellow - - 51.5, Orange
Greenville Elementary School 63.7, Yellow 65.8, Yellow - 79.7, Green - - 65.3, Yellow
Longest Elementary School 52.9, Orange 56.7, Yellow - 79.4, Green - - 55.6, Yellow
Muhlenberg South Elementary 46.3, Orange 55.2, Yellow - 81.2, Green - - 51.5, Orange
OHIO COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
District
High school 56.8, Yellow 52.5, Yellow 10, Orange 60.8, Yellow 91.4, Orange 86, Yellow 61.7, Yellow
Middle school 63.7, Yellow 56.9, Yellow - 68.6, Green - - 60.7, Yellow
Elementary school 54, Yellow 51.1, Yellow 76.4, Yellow XX, Green - - 53.6, Yellow
Individual high school
Ohio County High School 57.2, Yellow 52.6, Yellow 10, Orange 60.6, Yellow 92.6, Yellow 87.1, Yellow 62.2, Yellow
Individual middle school
Ohio County Middle School 63.5, Yellow 56.9, Yellow - 66.7, Yellow - - 60.5, Yellow
Individual elementary schools
Beaver Dam Elementary School 50.9, Orange 58.3, Yellow 48.2, Yellow 76, Yellow - - 54.7, Yellow
Fordsville Elementary School 60.4, Yellow 44.5, Orange - 77.4, Green - - 54.4, Yellow
Horse Branch Elementary School 66.3, Yellow 56.5, Yellow - 79, Green - - 62.7, Yellow
Southern Elementary School 57, Yellow 42.8, Orange - 71.7, Orange - - 51.6, Orange
Wayland Alexander Elementary School 59.4, Yellow 47.4, Orange - 74, Yellow - - 55, Yellow
Western Elementary School 51, Orange 55.3, Yellow - 77.5, Green - - 53.9, Yellow
OWENSBORO INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS
District
High school 52.7, Orange 43, Orange 25.9, Yellow 62.5, Yellow 89.9, Orange 91.5, Green 59.8, Yellow
Middle school 54, Orange 42.7, Orange 10.6, Red 65.3, Yellow - - 47.2, Orange
Elementary school 59.1, Yellow 51.6, Yellow 53.1, Yellow 74.4, Yellow - - 56.4, Yellow
Individual high school
Owensboro High School 53.6, Yellow 44.9, Orange 25.9, Yellow 62.1, Yellow 94.1, Yellow 96.8, Blue 61.9, Yellow
Individual middle schools
Owensboro Middle School 50.1, Orange 38.7, Orange - 63.4, Orange - - 45.3, Orange
Owensboro Innovation Middle School 63.4, Yellow 52.3, Yellow - 69.5, Green - - 58.4, Yellow
Individual elementary schools
Cravens Elementary School 36.3, Orange 35.2, Orange 57.1, Yellow 70.5, Orange - - 38.3, Orange
Estes Elementary School 46.2, Orange 39.4, Orange 62.4, Green 76, Yellow - - 45.5, Orange
Foust Elementary School 61, Yellow 54.8, Yellow 47.7, Orange 73.5, Orange - - 58.4, Yellow
Newton Parrish Elementary School 75.3, Green 58.4, Yellow
-
77.9, Green
-
-
68.3, Yellow
Sutton Elementary School
68.6, Yellow 62.4, Yellow
-
73.1, Orange
-
-
66.2, Yellow
* Color chart score key: Blue (very high), Green (high), Yellow (medium), Orange (low), and Red (very low).
