State officials announced more than 300 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing Kentucky’s total to 11,287.
They also reported four more deaths. To date, 470 residents have died from the virus.
On Saturday, Green River District Health Department officials reported four new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district is 721.
Eleven people in the district are currently hospitalized.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials reported no new cases, leaving that county’s total at 498.
