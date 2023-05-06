This weekend will mark the third time the Kentucky Traveling Vietnam Wall has made an appearance in Owensboro.
On Friday, it was assembled in the rear of VFW No. 696, 311 W. Veterans Blvd., and will remain there until its departure ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Harrodsburg residents Jack and Kathy Mattingly, who had the wall built in 2017 to honor Kentucky’s 1,105 soldiers who died fighting in Vietnam, spend March through November pulling a trailer that contains the memorial across the state.
“This helps with my PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder),” said Mattingly, who served in Vietnam as a Marine. “I went about 35 to 40 years and I didn’t talk about Vietnam; I wouldn’t wear a hat; I wouldn’t wear a shirt or anything.”
Mattingly said he was a door gunner for medical e-vac helicopters that flew into hostile areas to remove wounded and dead soldiers.
“The ones who were wounded, we’d hold their hands and try to keep them talking,” he said. “They’d die on us, and the last things they would say is ‘tell my mother, my daddy, my kids, my wife that I love ’em.’ ”
Mattingly said he was inspired to build the 9-foot tall by 25-foot wide Kentucky wall after his wife talked him into going to London, Kentucky, to visit the Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall — a smaller replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., that contains all 58,311 names of veterans killed in action.
“They say if you touch the wall it will touch you back. It did,” Mattingly said. “I walked down to the wall, and I broke — I broke bad.”
While the Kentucky Traveling Vietnam Wall is on display at the VFW, it will be guarded around the clock to prevent any vandalism.
Vietnam veteran David “Tater” Maish, 72, will be one of those who will guard the wall overnight.
“I couldn’t help them set it up because of my back, but I can sure sit out here and make sure nobody does any damage to it,” Maish said.
Maish, who served in the Marines, was 19 years old when he started his one-year tour in May of 1969.
Maish said having the wall on display is important to reflect and remember all those who lost their lives.
“Where it says ‘some gave all,’ those are the ones who gave it all right there,” Maish said.
