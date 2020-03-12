Owensboro Public Schools has announced a partnership between its innovation high school and Kentucky Wesleyan College, which are soon to be neighbors.
Beginning in the fall of 2020, Owensboro Innovation Academy students will have the opportunity to take dual-credit courses at Kentucky Wesleyan College. At that time the OIA will have completed its move from its downtown campus to the new Innovation Campus location at 2631 South Griffith Ave., the former site of the Owensboro Middle School South Campus, which was previously the OPS 5-6 Center. At that campus will also be housed the Owensboro Innovation Middle School that opened its doors for the first time this school year.
Matthew Ruark, the KWC vice president for admissions and financial aid, said the new OIA location provides a unique opportunity because of its proximity.
“Their students can walk to our campus to take part in classes on campus,” he said. “And as needed, the Owensboro Innovation Academy will be able to use spaces on our campus for what they may need as well.”
KWC will have the same partnership it has with most of the other high schools in the region, Ruark said.
Julie Starnes, OIA community outreach coordinator, said the school will continue its partnerships with the other higher education institutions in Owensboro, including the Owensboro Community & Technical College and Brescia University. She also reiterated that with the OIA move, it opened up this opportunity to allow students easier access to Kentucky Wesleyan’s campus.
She said this is part of the district’s initiatives to show students there are wonderful opportunities for higher education in Owensboro, and that students don’t have to travel far to get a great education.
“A lot of students think that a private school education is not obtainable, but it is,” Starnes said. “We want them to see that.”
The Innovation Middle School, or iMiddle, is modeled after the OIA and is part of the district’s innovation program that is already in place, acting as a sister school and feeder to the OIA.
In November 2019, the district announced it would be opening to Innovation Campus at the school building beginning next school year, with middle school students inhabiting the south side of the building, and high school students in the north side.
The plans call for iMiddle and the OIA to both occupy the building. There are currently 280 iMiddle students and more than 300 OIA students.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
