Kentucky Youth Chorale Director Julie White knows families are searching for meaningful activities in which their kids can participate this summer.
That’s one of the reasons why the group has developed the Choir Day Camp, which is slated to take place July 26-30 at Third Baptist Church. This will be the first time the organization has held a summer camp of this kind.
In the past, KYC has held camps for its members to prepare for big performances, especially those that involve traveling abroad and singing in larger venues, but this will be the first time KYC members, and the general community, are invited to participate in a summer Choir Day Camp.
“We know that our KYC members and other children in Owensboro are missing the experiences that KYC offers, and we are so pleased to be able to offer this program once again,” White said, especially after the lengthy pandemic.
She said this will be a great opportunity for children to experience the fun and joy of singing while they learn to hone their skills.
The camp is open for singers age 8-16, and they don’t have to be affiliated with the Kentucky Youth Chorale to participate.
Choir Day Camp will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day and is a program of the Institute For Young Musicians, provided by the KYC.
The Institute For Young Musicians began in 1975 under the name Music at Maple Mount. Its focus has always been to provide a creative and learning environment for young musicians, and a platform for them to perform and grow, according to its website, instituteforyoungmusicians.org.
Activities at the Choir Day Camp will include vocal and physical warm-ups, choir rehearsals and sectionals. There will also be team-building and visual arts as part of the program. Lunch will be provided along with any and all music materials needed for the camp.
White said participants will learn about improving their voice techniques, poise and stage performance, such as learning how to project their voice in a healthy way.
“It will also be a camp where we might kick up our heels a little bit, too, and throw some water balloons,” she said.
Those who participate in the camp will also have an opportunity to join KYC members during their November Red, White, and Blue Jeans performance for veterans.
“We’d like to meet some new people in the community that like to sing,” White said. “We are a very, all-encompassing organization, and we welcome anyone who wants to sing. If they have a desire to want to learn to sing well, we have a good spot for them.”
Registration for the camp is $75 and can be made at kentuckyyouthchorale.org.
For more information about the camp, or KYC, visit the organization’s website, or its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/kyyouthchorale, or by calling White at 270-929-1226.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
