Kentucky Youth Chorale will be returning to present a live, in-person concert for the first time in two years.
The group of 40 singers will perform a Christmas concert on Dec. 14 at St. Stephen Cathedral, 610 Locust St. Music begins at 7 p.m., and while it’s not a ticketed event, a free-will offering is suggested.
Julie White, KYC director, said the group hasn’t been able to meet much during the past two years due to the pandemic. It did host a camp over the summer, which is when most of the current singers were recruited.
“We are rebuilding after two years of not singing, and many of our students have graduated or have moved on,” White said. “It’s been a whole new learning curve for the choir directors, because it’s hard to work on vowel sounds and do demonstrations while wearing masks. We are working at getting better at that, and we are just really happy that we can hear children sing again.”
When students gathered to rehearse for the Christmas concert, White said many in attendance were brought to tears.
“Their tone is so beautiful,” she said. “They sound like angels.”
The concert is titled “Christmastime is Here” and will feature traditional songs of the season, including “Christmas Canon” that was released by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and “Carol of the Bells.” There will also be a hand chimes performance and other instrumentalists featured throughout the hour-long program.
There will also be five alumni returning, including Hadley Rouse, who was among the first singers to join the choir when it was developed in 2008.
Rouse, who serves as the assistant director of the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, participated in KYC until she graduated from high school. She earned a music performance degree from Western Kentucky University and worked at a performer in New York City before returning to Owensboro.
Participating in KYC inspired Rouse’s love and passion for choir and singing.
“I met some of my lifelong friends through the group, and a group of us still sing together,” she said. “It’s so special. It has the power to change lives completely. The power of singing shoulder to shoulder with people from all walks of life is a beautiful thing.”
That is why Rouse is an advocate for the program.
“I want to give back to the group that has given me so much,” she said, adding that she plans to increase her involvement after the start of the new year.
White encourages patrons interested in attending to arrive early, as the concert tends to be popular and well-attended.
For more information about the concert, visit kentuckyyouthchorale.org.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
