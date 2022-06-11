Registration for the Kentucky Youth Chorale Summer Choir Day Camp is now open.
The camp is to be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 25-29 at Third Baptist Church.
The annual day camp is open to all singers between the ages 8-16 and is a program of the Institute for Young Musicians and provided by KYC.
It is led by director Madison Wells and assisted by preparatory choir director Pam Howell and assistant director and accompanist Anna Sparks.
Activities include vocal and physical warm-ups, choir rehearsals and sectionals, along with team building and visual arts.
Lunch and all music materials are provided in the registration fee of $85.
Interested parties can register at kentuckyyouthchorale.org.
An early bird registration discount, a saving of $25, is available for those that register before June 30, while donations are also appreciated and accepted via the online registration portal.
Registration will close on Thursday, July 14.
For more information about the Kentucky Youth Chorale or their Choir Day Camp, visit kentuckyyouthchorale.org, facebook.com/kyyouthchorale or contact Julie White, director emeritus and founder of Kentucky Youth Chorale, at 270-929-1226.
