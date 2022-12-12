Kentucky Youth Chorale will usher in the holiday season with its “Sounds of the Season” concert beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The concert will include performances of eight holiday pieces sung by 27 “of the most wonderful collection of youth voices” between the ages of 8 to 14 years old both with accompaniment and a cappella.
A student accompanist, Jubilee Whear, will play prelude music, while there will also be a “free will” offering where the audience will be able to participate and sing along with the group.
“I think this time of year, there is nothing more beautiful than children’s voices at Christmastime singing Christmas music,” said Madison Wells, director of the Kentucky Youth Chorale. “ ‘Sounds of the Season’ incorporates the songs that we’re singing — some of them are going to be songs that the audience is familiar with (like) traditional carols (while) some of it will be music that might have never heard before.”
Even the familiar tunes “will have a little bit of a twist.”
Wells said that she and other staff members will take turns conducting the pieces.
“It’s nice that the kids get to have that variety not only in the music, but also in who’s directing it,” she said, “because as musicians and directors, we’re all a little different.”
Wells said music and the holidays have a connection.
“I think for a lot of people, the holidays are just magical — especially for kids,” she said. “Christmas time is a time of magic, celebration, happiness and joy. (For) our singers, we strive for them to have joy and happiness in their singing and we want to express that with our audience.
“Even if just one audience member comes and leaves feeling happier, or lighter or less burdened by the season, then I think that we have done our jobs.”
The show is expected to run about 40 minutes and is free for the public.
A dessert reception will follow, which will serve an organization fundraiser, for $10 per person or $40 of a family of five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.