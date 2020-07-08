State health officials reported 371 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 17,519.
They also reported nine more deaths. To date, 602 Kentuckians have died from the virus.
"This is a tough day in our fight against the coronavirus," Gov. Andy Beshear said in a press release. "While we've long noted that case numbers fluctuate due to differences in reporting -- and that weekends often see lower tallies that sometimes catch up during the week -- today's number are cause for serious concern."
Green River District Health Department officials reported 23 new confirmed COVID-19 cases -- 13 in Daviess County, six in Henderson County, one in Ohio County and three in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district is 975.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials reported seven new cases, bringing that county's total to 545.
