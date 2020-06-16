Six more Kentuckians died Sunday and Monday from the coronavirus, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday during his daily briefing.
That brings Kentucky’s total deaths to 505.
Beshear also reported a combined total of 205 new confirmed COVID-19 cases from those two days. To date, the state has 12,647 cases. Of those, 321 are probable.
The governor talked about other states, such as Arizona, Texas and Florida, where cases have increased since mid-May. Some large health systems in Arizona and Texas reported they may run out of hospital beds.
“Our job is to make sure that doesn’t happen here,” Beshear said.
The most effective way to keep the virus at bay, he said, is to wear a face mask.
“This is the key to keeping each other alive,” Beshear said.
States seeing spikes in cases are humid and hot this time of year, so it’s apparent summer weather has no impact on COVID-19, said Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky public health commissioner.
Kentucky has done a good job of containing the virus’s growth, Stack said. However, the state is still at risk.
“There is no vaccine. There is no cure. There is no treatment,” Stack said.
Executive adviser Mark Carter gave an update on Kentucky’s increased contact tracing efforts. Carter said 180 new tracers have been hired in the past three weeks.
Fifteen to 20 more are in the pipeline, and the state has 6,000 job applications from people who want to join the team.
Carter announced the new contact tracing phone number: 844-KyTrace. If residents see that number on their caller ID, Carter asks them to answer the call.
To help residents avoid scam calls, Carter reminded the public that contact tracers will never ask for debit or credit card information. Residents will be asked questions, such as their address and how many people live in the household.
If the caller asks for sensitive financial information, residents should contact the Kentucky Attorney General’s office, Carter said.
Cabinet Secretary Michael Brown said the Kentucky Correctional Institute for Women has had positive cases of the coronavirus, but no inmates or staff are hospitalized right now.
On Friday, the state started testing everyone in the facility. Brown expects that mass testing to be complete by the end of the week.
Lessons learned from Central City’s Green River Correctional Complex are being used at KCIW, he said.
Beshear asked local business and government leaders to encourage their employees and others to be tested for the coronavirus.
“We need it pushed and pushed and pushed more,” the governor said.
Testing increases safety, he said.
On Monday, Green River District Health Department officials announced one new confirmed case of the coronavirus in Union County, bringing the seven-county district’s total to 766.
Muhlenberg County Health Department reported Monday one new case, bringing that county’s total to 503.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
