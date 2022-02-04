The Catholic Schools community is like a family, said David Kessler, and he feels thankful to be a part of it.
Kessler, superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Owensboro, stepped into his role in 2019 after having been the assistant superintendent for the Diocese. Prior to that, Kessler spent 20 years as a teacher, administrator and coach for several school systems in central and western Kentucky.
Originally from Tell City, Indiana, Kessler graduated from Western Kentucky University. He began his career in education by teaching business at Owensboro Catholic High School, where he also coached football and baseball.
“I really enjoyed being around the kids and building relationships with kids,” he said. “There’s really no other profession where you can do that.”
Coaching became a passion for Kessler, and, he said, it’s what helped develop him into a better leader. He and his family moved to Marshall and Hardin counties, respectively, where he also coached. He was eventually promoted to assistant principal of Central Hardin High School.
Kessler and his wife, Brandi, knew they wanted to move back to Owensboro, so when an opportunity arose, they returned to the area in 2011 with their two children, Jace and Kendall.
After spending a year as the dean of students for Owensboro Catholic Middle School, he became the school’s assistant principal, a position he held until being named assistant superintendent for Catholic Schools.
Kessler said he feels blessed to have gained a lot of experience in various positions in multiple school systems.
“I think you take a little bit of the good, the bad and the ugly from everywhere you go and wherever you work,” he said. “I learned so much from so many people, and I gained experience and knowledge out of every position I’ve ever worked.”
He also has met and worked with a lot of professionals in his career that he still seeks advice from. Having that kind of support makes him a better leader, he said.
That kind of support is especially apparent with “the two Matts,” he said, referring to Matthew Constant and Matt Robbins, the Owensboro and Daviess County public schools superintendents, respectively.
Kessler said Constant and Robbins are more than colleagues; they are friends and trusted confidants that he can go to with any concerns. Having them a phone call or a text away is indispensable, he said.
A challenging aspect of Kessler’s job that is unique to being superintendent of Catholic Schools is that he leads all 17 schools within the Diocese. That means he travels from as far as Paducah to Leitchfield, visiting schools and providing support as needed throughout the school year.
He considers the travel time to be the most difficult part of his job.
Conversely, having an opportunity to interact with each school and its administration and students is very rewarding, he said.
As a former teacher and principal, Kessler knows what it’s like to be in a tight spot and need the assistance of administration. Providing that level of help is rewarding for him.
“That’s what I want to do for all the schools in the Diocese,” he said. “If there is one thing I can do to make their jobs easier, then that’s what I want to be able to do, because I know how hard the job is. I want to be that person that can make things better for our teachers, our administrators.”
At the end of the day, the work he does to help principals and educators trickles down to help students, which is “what it’s all about,” he said, “helping kids succeed.”
In his down time, Kessler enjoys watching sports and attending sporting events with his friends and family. He also enjoys cooking, which he said can become problematic now that his kids are older and off to college.
Sometimes, he said, that means he has cooked a lot of food, which leads to him calling friends and family and offering them some dish he has tried out over the weekend.
He and his family attend Immaculate Parish, where Kessler has served on the parish council, as a lector, Eucharistic minister and sacristan.
Tracy Conkright, principal at Owensboro Catholic Schools’ 4-6 Campus, has known Kessler for 10 years. They first met when he became principal at OCMS.
“David is a charismatic, dedicated, kind-hearted person,” she said. “His passions are his family, his faith and his devotion to the Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Owensboro.”
As a leader, she said, he is open-minded and eager to listen to various points of view. She also said he’s a valuable support for principals.
Kessler understands a principal’s job, Conkright said, and he works to do whatever he can to ease their workloads.
“His leadership is admired and appreciated by all,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.