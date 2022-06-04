KET News Quiz anchor Kelsey Starks, an Owensboro native, spoke with a group of elementary and middle school-aged girls Friday at Girls Inc. about the varied career opportunities that will be available to them when they enter the workforce.
Starks’ visit is part of the organization’s Women for Girls series, which aims to expose the girls in the program to exceptional women, both locally and from outside the area.
“It’s exposure to outstanding women anywhere and everywhere,” Girls Inc. CEO Tish Correa Osborne said. “For (the kids) to see that they do exist, and they’re real people just like them. We want the girls to understand that the world isn’t going to be super easy or super perfect, but you still can aspire and become whatever you want to be.”
Starks, the daughter of Owensboro’s Kirk and Dianna Kirkpatrick, is the fourth host of News Quiz, a weekly current events news program that focuses on getting children engaged and current on the world around them. She was previously part of the “Good Morning Kentuckiana” news team on WHAS in Louisville.
Starks said she is happy with the work she does on News Quiz, and she loves the importance of what she does.
“(News Quiz) allows me to teach kids the importance of current events, but it’s very high level and easy for them to understand,” Starks said. “We talk about everything going on in the world, as well as like, ‘Here’s a cute cat from the zoo in England that you might want to check out.’ It’s been really, really fun for me.”
Starks talked to the girls about her professional background and showed bloopers from the show before opening the floor for questions, which ranged from technical questions about the show to what has been her favorite news headline.
She hopes the main takeaway the girls took from her talk is that it is good to have a plan for your life, but that it is also okay if the plan changes as the girls grow up and also go through changes.
“I like to expose the trajectory of a career, or an adult life, that you can’t really plan for,” Starks said. “I mean, things have happened (in my life) that have taken me in a different direction. So, I just like to let them know you can be, and do, anything you want. What you want to be, and do, today may be very different than what you want to be, or do, in the future. The sky’s the limit.”
Girls Inc. provides girls “informal educational opportunities” Osborne said. The organization offers classes and programs for girls age 6-18, from basic coding classes to financial literacy courses.
“Girls Inc. is unique in that we provide daily structured program activities that are geared specifically to the needs and interests of girls,” she said. “We have a national curriculum that has been researched and is evidence-based that we know will help us deliver tools, knowledge (and) information … that will provide them with something they’ll be able to use in the future.”
