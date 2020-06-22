From the beginning of the coronavirus in Kentucky, Bill and Liz Francis faithfully watched Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily coronavirus press conferences on KET.
They took to heart every message. They stayed Healthy at Home, wore face masks, practiced physical distancing and washed their hands frequently, as Beshear asked.
“He kept us so well informed,” Liz Francis said. “That’s just wonderful.”
However, when the governor’s office switched his televised briefings from 4 p.m. to 3 p.m. CT a few weeks ago, the Owensboro couple suddenly couldn’t find his live messages anymore. They wondered if KET quit broadcasting them.
“We knew what was going on in Kentucky as long as we could hear (Beshear),” Liz Francis said. “Now, we don’t have any idea what’s going on.”
KET still airs the governor’s press conferences, but whether regional residents can view them is a different issue.
When the daily briefings switched from 4 p.m. to 3 p.m. CT, KET officials were forced to broadcast the governor’s messages from a different KET channel, said Todd Piccirilli, senior director of communications.
Here’s the deal: KET has four channels — KET, KET 2, KET KY and PBS Kids.
In the past, Beshear’s conferences aired on KET.
After the governor’s office bumped up the time to 3 p.m., KET officials switched to the KET KY channel.
When Beshear’s conferences took place an hour later, KET ended its children’s programming early to accommodate his coronavirus messages, but the new time made that impossible.
“It would interrupt kids’ programming,” Piccirilli said.
For continuity in children’s programming, KET decided to air Beshear’s briefings from KET KY.
Spectrum customers can view the governor’s press conferences at 3 p.m. CT on channel 303, Piccirilli said. People who watch “on the air” should turn to channel 31.3.
Residents with DishTV — Bill and Liz Francis subscribe to DishTV — can’t pick up the governor’s daily messages without an auxiliary antenna, Piccirilli said.
“It comes down to how you receive your programs,” he said.
KET provides all its channels for free, but providers choose which to air. According to satellite agreements, providers don’t have to air all KET channels.
“We continue to work on it,” Piccirilli said. “Hopefully, one day, we can get all our channels on all platforms.”
Bill and Liz Francis don’t own an auxiliary antenna on their DishTV system. They don’t own a computer, so they can’t watch online live streams.
Liz Francis was frustrated to learn she won’t be able to watch Beshear anymore. She reads the daily update in the Messenger-Inquirer, but she misses hearing his daily promise to Kentuckians: “We will get through this. We will get through this together.”
“Everything wasn’t ‘me, me, me,’ ” Liz Francis said. “It was ‘we.’ It’s going to take all of us. I think he has so much insight.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.