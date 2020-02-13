I’ve interviewed a few thousand people through the years.
One of the most interesting was a man named Herbert Buckingham Khaury.
But no one knew him by that name.
To the world, he was Tiny Tim.
A big guy with a little ukulele, long, frizzy hair and a falsetto singing voice.
Today, he’s barely remembered by anyone under 60.
But when he burst onto the pop scene in 1968 with a song called, “Tiptoe Thru the Tulips (With Me),” we stared in wonder.
Could that be real?
True, most of us were laughing at him, not with him.
But that was our problem, not his.
For Khaury, a born entertainer, any attention was better than none.
When he married Vicki Budinger — “Miss Vickie” — on Johnny Carson’s “Tonight Show” on Dec. 17, 1969, 40 million of us sat glued to our seats.
Owensboro’s Florence Henderson was the matron of honor.
It was an event this country will not likely see again.
Weirdness has become the norm these days.
And we’re harder to shock than we were way back then.
Khaury died on Nov. 30, 1996.
And he couldn’t have picked a better exit.
News stories say he was felled by a heart attack on stage just as he finished his signature song.
Khaury was a showman to the end.
I met him once.
In September 1985.
By then, his career had been in the toilet for years.
But he refused to accept it.
And now, he was touring America with Allan C. Hill’s Great American Circus.
It was not exactly Ringling Brothers.
Just a small circus set up in a field near Salem Drive in Owensboro.
One more stop on a 20,000-mile, 18-state tour.
It was a long way from the Carson show.
But you couldn’t tell that by looking at Khaury.
As a boy, he had dreamed of running away to the circus, he told me.
And now, he had made it.
“I don’t know how much interest there is in me,” he said. “But there’s still a lot of curiosity.”
He stood there with his long, bright-orange hair, cracked makeup, sneakers and mock tuxedo of blue satin, waiting to go on — between the bears and the elephant — to strum his uke and sing seven to 10 songs, ranging from “Baby Face” to “My Old Kentucky Home.”
There were scores of little kids in the audience, he said.
Kids who had never seen Tiny Tim.
It was a new audience.
A fresh start.
Some of the kids who walked past him that day thought Khaury was one of the clowns.
Some older kids yelled words that I won’t repeat.
But you can imagine.
He just smiled.
Khaury, I wrote, “was a man looking for The Top and willing to travel any road to find it.”
He was a showman, reinventing himself for every reporter who came along.
I admired him because he lived life on his own terms.
And so few of us are willing to take that chance.
Being yourself isn’t easy in a world that demands sameness.
And being different can be so lonely at times.
But the world is a better place for having had people like Khaury in it.
