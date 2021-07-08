Strive Health Kidney Care of Owensboro has officially opened and is accepting patients.
The kidney care and dialysis facility is the first of Strive Health, a healthcare company out of Denver.
The company was a startup and will celebrate its third year in operation this coming October, according to James Salas, senior director of dialysis operations.
“Owensboro is our first,” he said. “We have more dialysis facilities in the pipeline that are currently under construction.”
Salas said the goal of the facility is to offer a more empowering and holistic version of kidney care that continues through the duration of the kidney disease. The focus is being proactive in prevention and viewing the patient as an individual with unique circumstances and treatment needs.
“Although we do have a solution for when they are needing dialysis, our goal is to keep them off of dialysis, slow that progression. And because we are doing it in this holistic way, it is all about prevention … only by successfully having a proactive approach, only by successfully keeping them healthy, are we actually successful,” Salas said. “When we take a look at our patients and the best way to actually take care of them, it’s much more broad than simply addressing the symptom.”
The facility is led by nurse practitioner Amy Turley who has prior experience with dialysis. There is also a registered nurse, social workers, dietician and a chief patient care technician to assist with the whole needs of an individual, according to Salas.
The team, he said, have prior training in working with patients on dialysis and kidney disease, and they are equipped to help train patients to use the Tablo dialysis machine at home and utilize self-care during their treatment.
The Tablo machine is specifically designed to be user-friendly to allow for at-home treatment.
“In that approach we are taking to kidney care patients, statistically, only 12% of patients across the country are receiving dialysis at their home,” Salas said. “…The other close to 90% of patients are coming to a facility to receive dialysis treatments. We are trying to change that paradigm and so we are shooting for getting 40% of our patients to be on home dialysis. It gives us the ability to really give our patients that training and expertise that is going to empower them to take control of their dialysis treatments.”
While the facility is currently still awaiting its full certification, it does have one patient actively receiving dialysis treatments and is reviewing several requests for more information and referrals.
Salas said the company chose Owensboro because there is only one other provider in the region for dialysis and kidney care. He said there was an opportunity in the community to implement Strive’s holistic approach to kidney care.
“It truly is looking at every single person as an individual and trying to identify what are the needs for that person as an individual, and then what are the steps necessary to support healthy choices, with the end goal of being proactive and addressing their kidney disease,” he said. “Owensboro has a great team; we have a lot of alignment there, so it made sense to open up there.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
