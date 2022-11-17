Daviess County had mixed results in the KIDS COUNT county data released Wednesday by the Kentucky Youth Advocates, which breaks down statewide statistics related to economic security, education, health and family and community.
Daviess County saw improvements in nine subcategories and deterioration in six.
For economic security, the county improved on children in poverty, children in low-income families and high rental cost burden. The fourth subcategory, children living in food insecure households, was not ranked due to the baseline data not being comparable.
Terry Brooks, executive director of KYA, said there is good news and bad news when discussing economic security locally and across the Commonwealth.
“We’ve seen a multi-year improvement in economic security,” he said. “But until childhood poverty is tackled, the other indicators won’t be able to move much.”
Brooks said the economic wellbeing of a child will affect the other three categories as a state, region and county.
“Within Kentucky, 200,000 kids woke up in poverty today, and we cannot ignore that fact,” he said. “We haven’t ‘arrived’ by any means.”
Daviess County had a 5% decrease in the amount of children living in poverty within the area, but Brooks said there are still improvements to be made.
“As long as there are 16% of children in the county waking up in poverty, the community cannot rest on that,” he said.
One aspect of children living in poverty across the state that Brooks said he found interesting is some urban areas have a 40% rate and some rural areas have the same amount.
“This issue transcends geography,” he said. “Owensboro and Daviess County historically have had strong foundation voices in the community and have always been a beacon of ideas around economic wellbeing reform.”
Kindergarten readiness is the only area in education in which both Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Public Schools have worsened, according to the data.
DCPS is ranked 45th out of 170 school districts. OPS is ranked 93rd. However, Brooks said it’s not all the fault of the local community.
“Kindergarten readiness reminds us that a local community can do a whole lot, but they can’t do it all,” he said. “Policy at a state level is not supportive of early childhood education right now, and until that changes, there is some limitations as to what local efforts can do.”
Brooks said the early childhood education efforts of the county shouldn’t be diminished because of this.
“There’s a ceiling as to what you can accomplish until state policy allows for more innovation at the local level,” he said. “Look up the road to Frankfort and ask what needs to happen there so local efforts can reach its potential.”
DCPS and OPS have improved in high school students graduating on time, but Brooks said if the focus on early childhood education doesn’t begin, graduation rates could decrease in 10 years.
“Statewide policy on high school readiness will begin to trickle up if students are not prepared as kindergartners,” he said. “The proficiency scores show that students are not catching up. This could impact high school graduation numbers and workforce readiness.”
Brooks said the consequences of not focusing on early childhood education won’t have an immediate effect and could take as long as a decade to show.
“I hope that we don’t let a problem fester for 10 years,” he said. “If a student is not ready at 5 years old, can’t read on level in fourth grade and can’t do math at level in fifth grade, what does that mean they’ll be like in the 12th grade?”
Brooks said unprepared kindergartners today will need interventions to not become unprepared seniors in high school.
He said the efforts of both public school districts have become state standards the last two decades.
“Kentucky has been more attentive to high school graduation than early learning,” he said. “I was a public school administrator 20 years ago, and even then Daviess County was one of the leading lights in Kentucky in post-secondary readiness.”
One notable leap for the county is the decreased amount of people who have smoked while pregnant. Between 2013-15, 15.6% of pregnant women were smoking during their pregnancy. In 2018-20, that decreased to 7.5%.
This decrease has put Daviess County second out of 120 counties in the state in this category, one of the largest improvements for the county in the data.
“It’s really revolutionary,” Brooks said. “I wish we could put that in a bottle and spill it on other counties.”
Some efforts from local government, including making restaurants nonsmoking, have aided in the decrease, Brooks said.
The number of teen births in the county is another large improvement. In 2013-15, there were 39.7 births to teenagers ages 15-19 per 1,000 females, while the number dropped to 29.1 in 2018-20.
“This is the improvement you want to see,” Brooks said. “The public awareness and community support is paying off in this area.”
Brooks said the main focus for the entire state in the family and community indicator should be children in foster care and reunification.
“As a state and community, there are noble efforts going on, but data says that even though we’re working hard and trying to innovate, the landscape demands more,” he said. “It has to become a more compelling priority or we will see an accelerated decline in numbers on the two fronts.”
The number of youth incarcerated in the juvenile justice system within Daviess County has improved as well. In 2014-16, 36.9 children per 1,000 children ages 10-17 were booked into a juvenile detention facility. For 2019-21, it was 15.6.
“The state is doing much better, and Daviess County is doing much better, but ironically in Frankfort, there’s a strong movement to go back to the way the juvenile justice used to be done,” Brooks said. “What’s currently being done with early prevention is working.”
Overall, Brooks said he sees Daviess County as a “sweet spot” in Kentucky.
“There is a unique combination of thoughtful, philanthropic leaders who are kid-centric, and the community is especially eager to engage in civic dialogue,” he said. “The county does democracy well, and the children benefit from it.”
