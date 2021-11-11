The 31st edition of the Kentucky KIDS COUNT County Data Book was released Wednesday, showing whether outcomes for children across Kentucky have improved, worsened or stayed the same over a five-year period.
The book measures equity across education, child welfare, health, economic opportunity, juvenile justice and criminal justice. It’s part of the nationwide initiative of the Annie E. Casey Foundation to track the status of children in the United States and is produced by Kentucky Youth Advocates.
The book measures data among states across four domains — economic security, education, health and family and community context — to determine overall child well-being for each county.
“In this year’s book, we are diving into data by race for each key arena of child well-being to help inform the newly-created Commission on Race and Access to Opportunity and identify some clear policies that would lead to more equitable outcomes for children across the Commonwealth,” said Dr. Terry Brooks, executive director of Kentucky Youth Advocates.
Data for Daviess County shows some strides in the way of economic security and education categories, as well as some setbacks in the health and family and community categories.
Of 120 counties, Daviess County ranks 30th for children in poverty, having made some progress since 2014, lowering child poverty rates from 21.5% to 19.5%.
Kentucky, overall, has also decreased child poverty rates since the 2014 reports, from 25.9% to 20.9%.
According to Brooks, while the rate has decreased, the current rate, as of 2019, still accounts for about one-in-five children in Kentucky living in poverty, meaning the household earns $25,926 or less annually for a family of four.
Both Kentucky and Daviess County have also seen a decrease in the number of children living in food-insecure homes.
Though child poverty rates have improved, according to Kentucky Youth Advocates, rates remain much higher for Black children at 32% and Latinx children at 30%, as well as children of two or more races at 33% compared to white children at 19%.
Kentucky Youth Advocates stated that permanently expanding the federal Child Tax Credit, making child care more accessible to working families and protecting funding for current safety net programs would improve families’ financial stability, ensure children’s basic needs are met and close the racial gaps in poverty rates.
For education, student homelessness for Daviess County and Owensboro independent schools has decreased from 2-3% between 2015-2016 to less than 1% in 2020-2021.
For on-time graduation, Daviess County schools have decreased from 91.1% in 2015-2016 to 89.2% in 2020-2021. For Owensboro independent schools, that number has increased from 86.3% to 89% for the same time frame.
However, according to the data book, while Kentucky students have high rates of graduating on time from high school, students are not equally well prepared for the future, with about 46% of 2019 high school graduates deemed academically ready for college.
Out-of-school suspensions have increased in Kentucky, as well as in Daviess County schools since 2013-2014, rising from 5.7% to 6%, while they’ve decreased in Owensboro independent schools, going from 9.4% to 8.6%.
According to Kentucky Youth Advocates, no evidence shows out-of-school suspensions work to improve student behavior, yet it is continually used and at a higher rate for Black students, who are suspended more often as early as Kindergarten.
Disparities grow during middle school and high school. For example, in middle school, Black students experience out-of-school suspensions at a rate of 47.8 per 100 students compared to a rate of 10.9 for white students.
Kentucky Youth Advocates suggest utilizing alternative responses to student behavior that do not exclude children from the classroom, such as mental health supports and restorative justice practices, which would reduce the disproportionate impact on Black student learning and keep youth connected to school.
For health, the rate of teen births has declined significantly since 2014 in Daviess County, as well as the number of individuals who smoke during pregnancy.
However, there has been a slight increase in the number of low-birthweight babies and a decline in children ages 18 and younger with health insurance.
According to the data, babies born to Black mothers experience the highest rates of low birth weight. For example, in rural areas, Black mothers experience a rate of 16.6 low-weight births per 100 births compared to a rate of 8.7 for white mothers and 6.4 for Latinx mothers.
Kentucky Youth Advocates state that strengthening access to quality health coverage before, during and after pregnancy and closing gaps in use of programs like the HANDS home visiting program would reduce disparities in critical birth outcomes for Black babies and mothers.
Additionally, the number of children younger than 19 with health insurance sits at 65.6% as of 2019 and at 89% for young adults ages 19-25.
For the family and community category, Daviess County has increased in the number of births to individuals without a high school degree since 2014, as well as in the number of children in foster care from 35.1 in 2015 to 56.9 in 2020 per 1,000 children.
Children exiting foster care has also declined from about 49% in 2015 to 44% in 2020.
There have been improvements in Daviess County, however, in the number of incarcerated youth, from about 34.9 in 2015 to 26.6 in 2020 per 1,000 youth.
Data shows that Black parents are incarcerated at substantially higher rates than parents of other races, with the greatest disparity in suburban counties, where 16.1 Black parents are in state custody per 1,000 adults, compared to 2.8 per 1,000 adults for white parents.
Kentucky Youth Advocates suggests utilizing community-based sentencing alternatives that promote both rehabilitation and accountability would allow parents who committed nonviolent offenses to stay connected to their children, minimizing the trauma for children of having a parent incarcerated and the disproportionate impacts on Black youth.
“Achieving equity for Kentucky children means acknowledging that there are major barriers to opportunity based on zip code, income level and, particularly, skin color that have created an unfair playing field. It means working together to identify and remove those barriers, build on community resilience and boost up those most left behind,” Brooks said. “There is no doubt that we should prioritize the needs of children growing up in both urban and rural Kentucky, and the reality is that all children will benefit from policies that seek to remove those underlying barriers.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
