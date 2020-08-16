The COVID-19 pandemic forced state corrections officials to look for ways to reduce the number of inmates in adult prisons and jails.
The state’s juvenile detention centers also reduced their inmate populations in response to the pandemic. Meanwhile, the juvenile facilities have taken steps to continue needed programs for juveniles in detention, such as access to education.
In addition to reducing the juvenile inmate population, the state reduced the number of juveniles sent to detention centers by more than two-thirds between February and May, according to the Administrative Office of the Courts.
Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter said the county had been working to reduce the number of juvenile offenders it sends to the juvenile detention center in Bowling Green before the onset of the pandemic. The state passed changes to its juvenile criminal code in 2014 to create more alternatives to detention. Daviess County had the highest rate of juveniles sent to detention in late 2018, but currently has just one juvenile in the Bowling Green detention center.
During the pandemic, the local district courts, which hear juvenile criminal cases, have had to adapt by doing some hearings electronically. But the district judges say juveniles often must appear in person in court, either to sign documents or to talk the judge or their attorney.
Protecting Juvenile Inmates from COVID-19
The state Department of Juvenile Justice took a number of steps to reduce the risk of inmates contracting COVID-19 in detention, such as putting new inmates in quarantine for 14 days before integrating them with the general population and suspending in-person visits and outside programming and volunteer activities.
Jason C. Reynolds, spokesman for DJJ, said there have been two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among juveniles in detention since the onset of the pandemic. Juveniles in facilities are screened twice a day for symptoms, and staff members are screened when reporting for work and at least once more during their shift.
“The Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice and the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet have taken, and will continue to take, aggressive steps to protect the safety and security of all staff and youth residents to meet the compelling public health and fast-moving challenges that result from COVID-19,” Reynolds said in an email in response to questions. “All efforts made by DJJ have been implemented with guidance from the Department for Public Health.”
All youth and staff members at detention centers are required to wear masks, Reynolds said. Social distancing is encouraged, Reynolds said.
DJJ officials worked to reduce the population of juveniles already in detention, Reynolds said.
“DJJ reviewed all cases of youth residing in detention centers and requested consideration by respective judges for early release in light of the ongoing pandemic,” Reynolds said. “Additionally, DJJ has increased its usage of alternatives to detention with electronic monitoring when appropriate and at the discretion of the courts.”
The department also released certain sentenced juveniles who were close to completing their sentences, Reynolds said. The same was done in the adult prisons, when the Department of Corrections released low-level inmates who were deemed medically vulnerable or were about to finish their sentences.
“Committed youth were also evaluated for early release who were within 30 days of their originally scheduled release date and being held for non-violent, non-sexual offenses,” Reynolds said.
“As a result of these measures, the average daily population within DJJ facilities decreased significantly from 328 average youth in June 2019 to 210 in June of 2020,” Reynolds said.
While outside programming has been suspended in the juvenile centers, the juvenile population are still attending school. The way juveniles in detention are educated has changed, much as it changed for students in schools nationwide.
“Due to COVID-19 concerns, the majority of youth will be participating in nontraditional instruction, via virtual classes and completion of hard copy packets,” Reynolds said. ”All youth have access to computers for educational purposes.”
Changes in Juvenile Court Cases
In June, state Chief Justice John Minton told state lawmakers that, since February, there had been a 68% decrease in juvenile complaints that resulted in a juvenile being sent to a detention facility or a DJJ group home. Minton credited the decline to court designated workers, who were providing services to juveniles and families as alternatives to incarceration.
Court designated workers monitored cases and provided services electronically, Minton said.
Porter said county court officials had already made changes to how they handle juveniles in court for criminal cases before the pandemic.
“The only people we send to detention are (facing) serious charges,” Porter said last week. The county uses alternatives to sending juveniles to the juvenile detention center in Bowling Green, Porter said.
“Depending on the nature of the charge, we are using St. Joseph Peace Mission … and Mary Kendell Home for Girls” if the juvenile needs placement but can be safely put in a non-secure facility, Porter said.
Electronic monitoring is used instead of detention if a juvenile has been placed on probation by DJJ, Porter said.
Non-criminal matters involving juveniles are handled by family court. The district court judges hear juvenile “public” (criminal) cases, and cases of “status offenders,” if the juvenile doesn’t also have a case in family court. Status offenses include being a runaway, tobacco offenses and truancy from school.
Fewer Kids in CourtThe pandemic has changed the way some juvenile cases are handled, Porter said.
“At least one of the (Family Court) judges is doing almost all of her juvenile court stuff remotely,” Porter said.
“The idea of juvenile court changed dramatically when family court came in,” said Daviess District Judge Daniel M. “Nick” Burlew II said. “Prior to that, we were doing family court in a big way.”
In district court, juvenile offenders largely appear in person, Porter said. “We are trying to make (appearing remotely) more available,” Porter said
Daviess District Judge David Payne said the 2014 reform on the state’s juvenile code had changed how courts handle juvenile public offenses before the pandemic. Many juvenile cases are managed by court designated workers, who put agreed plans in place for juveniles without the juvenile having to see a judge, Payne said.
“The whole point of the juvenile code (reform) was to have fewer kids locked up,” Payne said. With the changes, “fewer kids come through court now,” Payne said.
The Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) has issued Supreme Court orders limiting the number of people in judicial centers during the pandemic. Although more people are allowed in judicial centers now, people are allowed in only if they have scheduled court appearances or have an appointment to do business in person. Circuit clerks’ offices are still operating with reduced staff.
The AOC did not issue any recommendations specifically about how district judges should handle juvenile criminal cases.
Daviess District Judge Misty Miller said judges still have discretion to send a juvenile to detention if they feel incarceration is necessary.
The determining factor is the severity of the charge, Miller said, “if we have a pandemic or not.”
When deciding when to incarcerate a juvenile charged with a serious public offense, “I think judges across the country take a ‘better safe than sorry’ approach, Burlew said.
Some juvenile hearings have been handled remotely, although juveniles have to appear in person for first hearings and hearings where they have to sign documents, like change of plea hearings.
But for hearings like pretrial conferences, DJJ has technology where a juvenile can participate remotely. “As long as the lawyers are here (in court), I let (the juvenile) appear by Skype,” Payne said.
Social distancing for people who appear in juvenile court hasn’t been an issue in the courtroom because juvenile court hearings are confidential and not open to the general public.
Miller said using technology like Skype has been beneficial during the pandemic.
“At the end of the day, it’s fewer people in the courtroom,” Miller said. But Miller said, “sometimes with juveniles, I think it’s better if they are here in person” and stand before the judge, rather than watching by video.
Miller said she hopes some video hearings will continue when court is able to resume pre-pandemic activity. Video hearings would work best when a defendant has a set court time, rather than when people appear in mass and wait to be called, Miller said.
Payne said, across both juvenile and adult courts, attendance has been down due to the pandemic. While hearings have been reset, people will eventually have to appear in court, Payne said.
“We understand these are unusual times,” Payne said, but added, “there’s going to be a reckoning someday when we are over the hump.”
People who keep not appearing in court “are going to face some consequences, and a lot of arrest warrants are going to go out one day.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
